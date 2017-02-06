The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 06, 2017 | Last Update : 06:10 AM IST

India, All India

IndiGo’s security training is suspended

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 6, 2017, 5:25 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2017, 5:45 am IST

Regulator cancels its security training centre licence for question paper leaks.

IndiGo is the Indian aviation market leader, with about 40 per cent of the market share.
 IndiGo is the Indian aviation market leader, with about 40 per cent of the market share.

New Delhi: In a shocking development, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has suspended the licence of market leader IndiGo’s aviation security training facility for alleged lapses in the examination system conducted by it. 

The orders issued by the apex aviation security agency, BCAS, last week reportedly bar the airline from conducting security training programme for its employees any further. BCAS has also issued a show cause notice to the centre seeking an explanation. IndiGo is the Indian aviation market leader, with about 40 per cent of the market share.

BCAS chief Kumar Rajesh Chandra was quoted by news agencies as saying, “There was a complete breach of trust. What they did was without informing the BCAS, from April-May 2016 onwards, they (the training centre) changed from computer-based to pen and paper examination.” After looking at the examination results, BCAS found that for as many as eight batches, all the candidates got over 95 per cent marks, he said. Each batch has around 35 to 40 people. As this aroused suspicion, Mr Chandra said, an inspection was conducted and it was found that the centre was “repeating the same set of question papers and so there was a leak of questions”. 

“So, naturally, there was no training. This is what they were doing. That is why their licence has been suspended.” Sources said the lapses at the centre was a serious issue.

“We suspended aviation security training centre license of IndiGo for fudging/leakage of question paper for cabin crew,” Mr Chandra was quoted as saying, adding that all of cabin crew got around more than 90% marks in training. “Investigation reveals also since 7-8 months illegal practices were going on,” he was quoted by a news agency as saying.

In its reaction, IndiGo said, “We are already in contact with the BCAS and are confident of demonstrating sufficient compliance to the satisfaction of the BCAS. We would like to clarify that this discussion only pertains to the aviation security training . All other trainings are continuing, as scheduled,” adding that flight schedules would not be impacted.

Following the suspension of licence, IndiGo would reportedly have to outsource the training programme, which would result in additional cost for the carrier. 

“Any lapse on the security front can have major ramifications for the country’s aviation sector. At sensitive airports like Srinagar, a secondary ladder point check of passengers is carried by airline security staff. This major responsibility is entrusted on the airline security staff on the premise and assurance that they would execute this duty in a responsible manner. If security training is being compromised, it raises serious questions,” sources were quoted as saying.

Regulations make it mandatory for all scheduled airlines to impart aviation security training to its security staff, cockpit and cabin crew either through their own BCAS approved facility or any other similar authorised centre. Besides, BCAS also conducts such training programmes for airlines and other stakeholders at all its regional offices. 

Tags: indigo, aviation, bcas
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Heart-melting footage of leopard's reunion with cubs

2

Video: Grey's Anatomy stars' recreation of Beyonce's pregnancy pose in too funny

3

Anonymous posters criticising pope appear in Rome

4

World's tiniest hammer may help understand brain injuries

5

India's mobile gaming market to cross $400mn by 2022: Report

more

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham