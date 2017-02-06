IndiGo’s security training is suspended

Regulator cancels its security training centre licence for question paper leaks.

New Delhi: In a shocking development, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has suspended the licence of market leader IndiGo’s aviation security training facility for alleged lapses in the examination system conducted by it.

The orders issued by the apex aviation security agency, BCAS, last week reportedly bar the airline from conducting security training programme for its employees any further. BCAS has also issued a show cause notice to the centre seeking an explanation. IndiGo is the Indian aviation market leader, with about 40 per cent of the market share.

BCAS chief Kumar Rajesh Chandra was quoted by news agencies as saying, “There was a complete breach of trust. What they did was without informing the BCAS, from April-May 2016 onwards, they (the training centre) changed from computer-based to pen and paper examination.” After looking at the examination results, BCAS found that for as many as eight batches, all the candidates got over 95 per cent marks, he said. Each batch has around 35 to 40 people. As this aroused suspicion, Mr Chandra said, an inspection was conducted and it was found that the centre was “repeating the same set of question papers and so there was a leak of questions”.

“So, naturally, there was no training. This is what they were doing. That is why their licence has been suspended.” Sources said the lapses at the centre was a serious issue.

“We suspended aviation security training centre license of IndiGo for fudging/leakage of question paper for cabin crew,” Mr Chandra was quoted as saying, adding that all of cabin crew got around more than 90% marks in training. “Investigation reveals also since 7-8 months illegal practices were going on,” he was quoted by a news agency as saying.

In its reaction, IndiGo said, “We are already in contact with the BCAS and are confident of demonstrating sufficient compliance to the satisfaction of the BCAS. We would like to clarify that this discussion only pertains to the aviation security training . All other trainings are continuing, as scheduled,” adding that flight schedules would not be impacted.

Following the suspension of licence, IndiGo would reportedly have to outsource the training programme, which would result in additional cost for the carrier.

“Any lapse on the security front can have major ramifications for the country’s aviation sector. At sensitive airports like Srinagar, a secondary ladder point check of passengers is carried by airline security staff. This major responsibility is entrusted on the airline security staff on the premise and assurance that they would execute this duty in a responsible manner. If security training is being compromised, it raises serious questions,” sources were quoted as saying.

Regulations make it mandatory for all scheduled airlines to impart aviation security training to its security staff, cockpit and cabin crew either through their own BCAS approved facility or any other similar authorised centre. Besides, BCAS also conducts such training programmes for airlines and other stakeholders at all its regional offices.