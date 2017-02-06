The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 06, 2017 | Last Update : 06:10 AM IST

India, All India

If you don’t vote, you can’t blame govt: Supreme Court

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOHAR LAL
Published : Feb 6, 2017, 5:09 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2017, 5:44 am IST

Ieshdhan’s admission that he had never voted in his life irked the bench, which then made the observation.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: If you don’t vote, then you have “no right” to question or blame the government, the Supreme Court has observed.

The candid admission of an activist seeking a blanket order to remove encroachments in the country and saying he has never cast his vote, did not go down well with the apex court, leading it to make the observation.

Observing that the court cannot pass a sweeping order on encroachments in a matter involving all states, the bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar said, “One can’t blame the government for everything. If a person does not cast his vote, then he has no right to question the government.”

The bench, which also comprised Justices N.V. Ramana and D.Y. Chandrachud, said it was not possible for it to look into encroachments sitting in Delhi, and asked the petitioner to approach different high courts wherever he saw such encroachments on roads or pavements.

The hard-hitting observation came when Dhanesh Ieshdhan, appearing in person for Delhi-based NGO “Voice of India”, said the governments do not do anything to remove encroachments and kept on insisting for a blanket order to remove them from across the country.

Ieshdhan’s admission that he had never voted in his life irked the bench, which then made the observation.

Tags: supreme court, j.s. khehar, voice of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Heart-melting footage of leopard's reunion with cubs

2

Video: Grey's Anatomy stars' recreation of Beyonce's pregnancy pose in too funny

3

Anonymous posters criticising pope appear in Rome

4

World's tiniest hammer may help understand brain injuries

5

India's mobile gaming market to cross $400mn by 2022: Report

more

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham