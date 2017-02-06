The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 06, 2017 | Last Update : 07:39 PM IST

India, All India

H1-B visa bill will impact India, will speak to Nasscom post Parl session: Centre

ANI
Published : Feb 6, 2017, 6:18 pm IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2017, 6:18 pm IST

A meeting will be held with Indian mega trade association NASSCOM and with the industries which have significant presence in the US.

Commerce & Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Secretary, DIPP, Ramesh Abhishek. (Photo: PTI)
 Commerce & Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Secretary, DIPP, Ramesh Abhishek. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the recent United States' bill to change H-1B visas likely to affect the Indian IT industry and techies working there, the Centre on Monday assured that they are in constant touch with the US authorities, adding that a discussion will be held with NASSCOM post the Parliament session.

Addressing the media here, Union minister of state for commerce and industry, Nirmala Sitharaman asserted that the legislation introduced in the US House of Representatives will definitely have a financial implication, inclusive of the minimum wages for highly qualified workers.

"We will probably have to wait for a Congressional approval. So there are several things which are embedded in that discourse about HIB visa. Since it's so layered, it is not right for me to react at one go about all this. We are closely monitoring the development closely with the MEA. We are constantly in touch with the US embassy," she said.

Admitting that there will be an impact on the Indian IT sector following the move by the Donald Trump administration, the Union Minister stated that as soon as the Parliament Session will be over this week, a meeting will be held with Indian mega trade association NASSCOM and with the industries which have significant presence in the US.

"We will talk to them about how they are working about in this environment and what are their strategies. I will also be talking with the External Affairs and understanding in how we can take a call on these issues," Sitharaman said.

Earlier, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said India's concerns about the US' H-1B visa policy under the new Donald Trump administration have been conveyed to the US at "senior levels".

Swarup's comments came in the wake of the legislation mandating that the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders be increased to $130,000 from $60,000, was introduced in the US House of Representatives by Congressman Zoe Lofgren.

If it's passed, the legislation will make it very difficult for American companies to use H-1B visas to hire foreign workers, including IT professionals from India.  

Tags: h1-b visa issue, nasscom, indian it, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Your lovely online date could be an ugly-looking, bearded scammer

2

More women feel the need for alcohol before having sex

3

Porn giant takes auditions for Trump's role in video

4

Footage of jaywalking woman causing accident goes viral

5

Sania Mirza wants Ranveer Singh to be single?

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham