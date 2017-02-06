The Asian Age | News

Monday, Feb 06, 2017 | Last Update : 06:10 AM IST

India, All India

Govt committed to ending triple talaq, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 6, 2017, 5:01 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2017, 5:44 am IST

Centre may take steps to ban the practice after elections in UP, says Union law minister.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lucknow: In a move that could have far reaching consequences for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here on Sunday that the Centre is “committed to ending the evil social practice” of triple talaq.

Mr Prasad asked the SP, BSP and Congress to clarify their position on the issue.

Talking to reporters, Mr Prasad said, “I want Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Mayawati to clarify their stand on the issue of triple talaq. The BJP stand is very clear and the issue is not related to religion, but involves respect and dignity of women.” 

He said that the government respects faith, but it could not allow social evils to continue.

The minister had said in Ghaziabad on Saturday that the Centre may take appropriate steps to ban triple talaq after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as the tradition denies respect to women.

“Every pernicious practice cannot be part of a religion and the Centre would raise the issue in the Supreme Court on three points — justice, equality and dignity of women,” he explained.

The minister’s statement is likely to evoke a strong reaction from Muslim clerics. Talking on condition of anonymity on Sunday, a senior cleric said that they would discuss the issue on Monday and come out with a strongly-worded statement on the subject which concerns Islamic law.

“Instead of talking individually, it would be better if the minister’s statement is dealt with directly. However, this statement has only strengthened our resolve to keep the BJP out of power in UP and save our personal religious freedom,” the cleric said.

Mr Prasad further attacked the SP-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh, saying, “This is an alliance of desperation between two dynastic parties... An alliance of desperation between crime, criminals and corruption.”

Ridiculing the tieup, he claimed the “confluence of Ganga and Yamuna” will end up with one party merging with the other after the polls.

“Which party will merge with which party will be seen after the polls. This is nothing but a theatre of the absurd,” the BJP leader said.

He also touched upon the salient features of the BJP’s manifesto and the Union Budget, and explained how it would help the poor.

On Saturday in Ghaziabad, Mr Prasad had alleged that the SP and Congress have entered an alliance as both parties “indulge in corruption, crime and loot”.

“Both parties are opportunist and have tied-up with each other just to stop the landslide victory of BJP,” he had said.

Not a single big industry was established in Uttar Pradesh during the tenure of the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government, the BJP leader alleged, adding that the funds sanctioned by the Centre for the development of the state have not been used due to the feud within the Yadav family. 

Tags: ravi shankar prasad, triple talaq, akhilesh yadav, uttar pradesh assembly elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

