Monday, Jan 06, 2020 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

India, All India

India condemns ‘targeted killing’ of Pakistan Sikh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 6, 2020, 1:34 am IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2020, 1:34 am IST

Pakistan must act in defence of their minorities instead of preaching sermons, MEA says.

BJP workers shout slogans during a protest against Pakistan over alleged attack at on Pakistan's Nankana Sahib Gurdwara. (PTI Photo)
 BJP workers shout slogans during a protest against Pakistan over alleged attack at on Pakistan's Nankana Sahib Gurdwara. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: On the heels of the vandalism at the historic Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistani Punjab on Friday, India on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of a Sikh man at Peshawar and called upon Pakistan “to stop prevaricating and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of these heinous acts”.

New Delhi also asked Islamabad to “act in defence of their own minorities instead of preaching sermons about it to other countries”.

According to media reports, a 25-year-old Sikh man — identified as Ravinder Singh — was shot dead in Peshawar by an unidentified man. Ravinder Singh was reportedly a resident of Shangla district at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He had returned home recently from Malaysia and had gone to Peshawar to shop for his wedding, one of his friends told an Indian TV channel. The victim was reportedly the brother of Pakistani Sikh journalist Harmeet Singh.

In a statement, the MEA said, “India strongly condemns the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar that follows the recent despicable vandalism and desecration of the holy Gurdwara Sri Janamasthan at Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur.”

The MEA added, “India calls upon the Government of Pakistan to stop prevaricating and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of these heinous acts. The Government of Pakistan should act in defence of their minorities instead of preaching sermons about it to other countries.”

India had on Friday lashed out at the “vandalism” in Nankana Sahib and had “strongly condemned these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place”.

India had also asked Pakistan “to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community”.

Tags: nankana sahib gurudwara, harmeet singh

Latest From India

One indication that the NRC and the CAA have so far not affected India-Bangladesh ties is that the border security forces of both nations held their 49th director- general level talks from December 25 to 30, 2019. India’s Border Security Force’s (BSF) delegation was headed by its DG, Vivek Johri, and Border Guards Bangladesh’s (BGB) delegation was headed by its DG, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Shafeenul Islam.

India-Bangladesh border meet takes place amidst NRC, CAA

Hundreds of poor children and pregnant mothers, who were deprived of Odisha government’s nutrition drive through Anganwadi centres as their habitations remained inaccessible because of geographical constraints, have found a new hope of keeping good health as some organisations have joined hands to reach out to them through their own initiative called Pada Pusti or nutrition programme for hamlets.

Pada Pusti a novel initiative to save poor kids from malnutrition

US-based renowned cardiologist Dr Indranill Basu Ray on Sunday asserted that yoga is the best way to beat depression, which has become biggest killer disease in the recent past in the country.

Yoga best way to beat depression: Dr Indranill Basu Ray

H.D. Kumaraswamy

Navi Bengaluru on the lines of Navi Mumbai?

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham