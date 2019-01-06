The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 06, 2019 | Last Update : 02:20 PM IST

India, All India

'Totally deviated' from ideology: Sukhpal Singh Khaira resigns from AAP

PTI
Published : Jan 6, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2019, 1:24 pm IST

'Unfortunately after joining I realised that hierarchy of AAP was no different from traditional centralised political parties,' Khaira said.

Khaira, who suspended from the party in November last year for indulging in 'anti-party' activities, sent his resignation letter to AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)
 Khaira, who suspended from the party in November last year for indulging in 'anti-party' activities, sent his resignation letter to AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Punjab Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Sunday resigned from the party's primary membership, alleging that the party had "totally deviated" from the ideology and principles on which it was formed post the Anna Hazare movement.

Khaira, who suspended from the party in November last year for indulging in "anti-party" activities, sent his resignation letter to AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The "current political culture of traditional parties of the country stands badly decayed, due to which immense hope was generated by the formation of AAP," the Bolath MLA said in his resignation letter, copies of which have been released to the media.

"..unfortunately after joining the party I realised that the hierarchy of AAP was no different from the traditional centralised political parties..," Khaira said.

He had been a vocal critic of AAP's leadership since he was removed as leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly in July last year.

Following his removal, Khaira, along with seven supporters, formed a rebel group which sought autonomy for AAP's Punjab unit.

Tags: aap, sukhpal singh khaira, anna hazare movement, arvind kejriwal, punjab assembly
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

2

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

3

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

4

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

5

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham