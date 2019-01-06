The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 06, 2019 | Last Update : 09:18 AM IST

India, All India

Tejashwi Yadav meets Tej Pratap, touches feet amid rift rumours

PTI
Published : Jan 6, 2019, 8:51 am IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2019, 8:53 am IST

Tej Pratap Yadav reiterated that he saw Tejashwi as 'Arjuna', whom he would assist in winning electoral battle in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav greeted his elder brother by touching his feet and Tej Pratap responded by placing a hand on his younger brother's head. (Photo: Twitter | @TejYadav14)
 Tejashwi Yadav greeted his elder brother by touching his feet and Tej Pratap responded by placing a hand on his younger brother's head. (Photo: Twitter | @TejYadav14)

Patna: Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday had a "political" meeting with his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav and reiterated that he saw the latter as "Arjuna", whom he would assist like Lord Krishna, in winning the electoral battle in Bihar.

Donning a 'kurta-pyjama' and a waistcoat with a muffler wrapped around his neck, Tej Pratap Yadav drove to Tejashwi's bungalow at 5, Desh Ratna Marg.

Tejashwi Yadav greeted his elder brother by touching his feet and Tej Pratap responded by placing a hand on his younger brother's head.

Saturday's meeting took place four days after Tej Pratap met their mother Rabri Devi. Tejashwi was in Delhi at that time.

 

(Photo: Twitter | @TejYadav14)(Photo: Twitter | @TejYadav14)

 

The elder brother had remained estranged from his family members for a long time since they refused to back him in his decision to seek divorce from his wife, just six months after their marriage.

Emerging after the nearly 45-minute long meeting, Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters, "We held only political discussions. Things like how to make our party stronger and take Lalu's dream forward. Tejashwi is my Arjuna and I will see to it that he occupies the throne."

Speculations have been rife that the elder brother has been uneasy over the growing clout of the younger one within the party, who was named as the RJD's chief ministerial candidate, more than a year ago.

On Thursday, Tej Pratap Yadav had also announced, out of turn, the candidature of his sister Misa Bharti from Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

However, on Friday Tejashwi made it clear that any party candidate would be finalized by the party's parliamentary board after due approval from Lalu Prasad the national president, who is at present in Ranchi serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases.

The point made by the younger brother was, later, grudgingly acknowledged by Tej Pratap Yadav.

Tags: tej pratap yadav, tejashwi yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

2

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

3

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

4

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

5

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham