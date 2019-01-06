The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 06, 2019 | Last Update : 11:56 AM IST

India, All India

Science body slams ‘Kauravas were test tube babies’ claim made at ISC

PTI
Published : Jan 6, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2019, 10:25 am IST

In a statement, The Breakthrough Science Society said such claims were tarnishing genuine contribution made by great personalities.

The body noted that it was not the first time such a 'blunder' had happened in the Indian Science Congress. (Representational Image)
 The body noted that it was not the first time such a 'blunder' had happened in the Indian Science Congress. (Representational Image)

Jalandhar: A voluntary science body Saturday condemned the ‘Kauravas were test tube babies’ claim made in the Indian Science Congress held in Jalandhar, saying it was “wrong to mix mythology and science”.

The Breakthrough Science Society, the body committed to propagate science and scientific outlook, said it was distressing that such “chauvinistic claims” about ancient India were made before the young and impressionable minds.

In a statement, it said such claims were tarnishing genuine contribution made by great personalities.

“Puranic verses and epics are poetic, enjoyable, contain moral elements and rich in imagination, but not scientifically constructed or validated theories. Chauvinistic claims about ancient India,” the body said.

“It is absolutely distressing that these claims were made in the Children Science Congress section of Indian Science Congress (ISC) where the audience was largely comprised of teachers and young students,” it said.

The voluntary organisation recalled that past presidents of Indian Science Congress - Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray (1920), Sir Ram Nath Chopra (1948) and P Parija (1960) - dealt with science in an “objective and educative” manner while giving due recognition to the achievements in science in ancient India.

“Stem cell research, in vitro fertilisation, science of ballistics and guided missiles, theory of relativity, quantum mechanics among others have evolved as a process. It is important to note that no technological accomplishment can be made without the relevant scientific theoretical foundation,” the statement said.

“Building of a guided missile requires electricity, metallurgy, mechanics, projectile motion, radars, optics, motion sensors, wireless communication and there is no evidence for the existence of these underlying pillars of scientific knowledge in ancient India,” it asserted.

Andhra University Vice Chancellor G Nageshwar Rao had on Friday said at the Indian Science Congress that Kauravas were born due to stem cell and test tube technologies and that India possessed knowledge about guided missiles thousands of years ago.

The body noted that it was not the first time such a “blunder” had happened in the ISC.

In the 2015 ISC event, claims were made on the existence of aircraft in ancient India, but the observation was rebuffed by the science community. In the ISC 2016 event at Mysore, claims about Lord Shiva being the first environmentalist and tiger skin to reverse aging process were made, the statement added.

“ISC does not seem to be learning from the past mistakes. Hence, it is time that the scientific community speaks up again and in a stronger voice,” the organisation added.

Tags: indian science congress, the breakthrough science society
Location: India, Punjab, Jalandhar (Jullundur)

MOST POPULAR

1

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

2

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

3

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

4

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

5

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham