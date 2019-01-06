The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 06, 2019 | Last Update : 06:37 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul achieved everything due to family, not competence: BJP

PTI
Published : Jan 6, 2019, 6:25 pm IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2019, 6:25 pm IST

BJP said it was ridiculous for an 'incompetent' person like him to give certificate of competence to others.

Rahul Gandhi had Saturday hit out at Modi over demonetisation, farm distress and job losses, alleging the PM was an 'incompetent man who listens to nobody'. (Photo: File)
 Rahul Gandhi had Saturday hit out at Modi over demonetisation, farm distress and job losses, alleging the PM was an 'incompetent man who listens to nobody'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for his "incompetent" barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP said Sunday it was ridiculous for an "incompetent" person like him to give a certificate of competence to others.

The party claimed that the Congress president had achieved everything in life due to his family not because of competence. In a scathing attack at Gandhi, BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani also accused him of "hurting" Parliament's and a woman minister's (Nirmala Sitharaman) dignity by "winking" in the Lok Sabha as the defence minister replied to the Rafale debate on Friday.

"We do not expect values from him but we do hope that he maintains the dignity of Parliament," Irani told a press conference.

She was responding to questions about Gandhi's claim in a tweet Sunday that Sitharaman had "lied" in her reply and also about his another tweet, alleging that Modi is an "incompetent man". Taking a dig at the Congress president, Irani said he has woken up after 48 hours and was so much hurt by the "truth" that he came up again with a "pack of lies".

"I believe that while the defence minister presented all facts before Parliament, the Congress president hurt Parliament's dignity and a woman minister's dignity with his wink," she said.

Responding to the Gandhi's incompetent barb, she said wryly, "The country has not fallen upon such bad days that a person who has achieved everything in his life not due to his competence but family, give certificates of competence... This is itself ridiculous that an incompetent person like Rahul Gandhi give a certificate of competence to anybody."

No opposition party accepts Gandhi's leadership, she said.

Rahul Gandhi had Saturday hit out at Modi over demonetisation, farm distress and job losses, alleging the PM was an "incompetent man who listens to nobody".

Citing some news reports, he Sunday targeted Sitharaman, saying in her eagerness to defend the PM's "Rafale lie", she lied to Parliament. Irani had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election against Gandhi in Amethi and lost. The BJP, it is understood, may field her again in 2019 from the Gandhi family's pocket borough.

The Union minister Sunday maintained that only the party leadership can take a decision in this regard. Irani also took a jibe at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over his criticism of Modi, saying he has found that the only way by which he can make a headline is by talking about the prime minister.

He has written a book on the prime minister, and its sell will increase when he targets Modi, she said.

The BJP leader also spoke about the ED seeking a not-bailable warrant against a personal aide of Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra. She said Vadra's aide had not joined the ED's probe despite being summoned thrice.

Gandhi should ask his brother-in-law to tell his aide to join the probe, she said, raking up Vadra's links with defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari and his alleged ownership of a house in London. Irani described Vadra as the "national son-in-law of the Congress".

Tags: rahul gandhi, pm modi, bjp, smriti irani, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

2

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

3

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

4

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

5

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham