Illegal mining: NGT slaps Rs 100 cr fine on Meghalaya

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jan 6, 2019, 6:09 am IST
The fine amount has to be deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board within two months.

A team of 11 Navy divers with their equipments deployed to conduct rescue task at the site of a coal mine collapse at Ksan in Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.
Guwahati: As multiple agencies continue with their attempt to rescue miners trapped in a rat-hole mine of Meghalaya, the National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of whopping Rs 100 crore on the Meghalaya government for its failure to curb illegal coal mining in the state.

The decision came after at least 15 miners were reported to be trapped in the 370-foot deep illegal coal mine in Lumthari village of East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya on December 13. The NGT had ordered an interim ban on “rat-hole” coal mining in Meghalaya from April 17, 2014.

The Odisha Fire Service personnel had managed to pump out over 9 lakh litres of water, while CIL and Kirloskar Brothers personnel are expected to start pumping water from mines through their submersible pumps on Sunday.

The Navy divers waiting for adequate water level to start search operation said that the water is 49 metres deep in the main shaft while the depth from ground level to the surface is 64 metres. Once the water level is reduced to 30 metres, divers can go back to search for the miners.

“We suspect these mines may be linked to the main one and will dewater these in the hope that the water level in the one caught in the accident too will recede,” he said. “But it is all assumption. We will try our best and also pray that we are successful in the end,” he said.

Earlier advocates assisting the NGT had said that a report of a high-level committee was submitted on January 2 before a bench headed by NGT chairperson A.K. Goel.

The report stated that majority of the mines in the northeastern state were operating without a lease or license. The Tribunal imposed Rs 100 crore fine on the state government as a “deterrent” and for its “inaction” to curb illegal mining in the state.

Senior advocate Raj Panjawani told reporters that the fine amount has to be deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board within two months.

Tags: meghalaya government, national green tribunal
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

