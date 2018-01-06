The Asian Age | News

Salman will be killed in Jodhpur: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's open threat to actor

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published : Jan 6, 2018, 8:29 pm IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2018, 8:29 pm IST

Salman Khan gets a death threat from Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Jaipur: Reel life ‘Dabang’ - Salman Khan, on Friday, received a death threat from real life ‘Dabang’ Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. 

Lawrence Bishnoi is leader of one of the top crime gangs of Punjab and prime accused in murder of a Jodhpur-based businessman. 

"Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur. Then he will come to know about our real identity," he told media while being taken to a Jodhpur court in police security. Although, the motive of his threat to Salman is not known it is assumed Salman’s alleged involvement in the black buck hunting case is the real reason of threat because the Vishnoi community worship these animals.

The gangster claimed that he had been framed in false cases and that to date, not even a single witness had deposed in the court to prove the charges. "Now, if police want me to do some major crime, I shall kill Salman Khan and that too in Jodhpur," he added.

Not only the gangster threatened the Bollywood star who was in Jodhour two days ago for the hearing in blackbuck poaching case, he even claimed that he can flee from the police custody whenever he wants. “I will flee from police custody whenever I want but I am not escaping from custody anytime soon,” he claimed.

“Whatever the gangster said in the court, his statement has been taken on record by the police. Appropriate case will be registered under relevant sections,” said Ashok Rathore, Commissioner Jodhpur Police.

Meanwhile, the court has given a seven-day remand of the gangster to the Jodhpur police to interrogate him in the murder case. It is expected that he will be cross-examined in presence of other accused in the matter as well.

Lawrence was brought to Jodhpur from Faridkot on production warrant amidst tight security arrangements. His name figured in cold blooded murder of one Vasudev Israni, owner of a departmental store located on Sardarpura road. The police filed a challan in court last week and produced Lawrence in court on Friday.

Tags: salman khan, lawrence bishnoi, jodhpur court, blackbuck case
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

