

Veteran actor Om Puri dies of cardiac arrest at 66

PTI
Published : Jan 6, 2017, 9:38 am IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2017, 10:37 am IST

Puri had acted in films of various genres over the years like drama, comedy, among others.

Veteran actor Om Puri. (Photo: File)
 Veteran actor Om Puri. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Veteran actor Om Puri passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence on Friday morning. He was 66 years old.

Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to share their grief over the actor’s death.

The actor had featured in numerous films since his debut in the ‘70s. Puri also appeared in films down South and other languages and was one of the few actors to have also acted in several Hollywood and Pakistani projects. 

He was a recipient of the Padma Shri in 1990 and won many awards over his illustrious career. Particularly, he won national awards for the films 'Arohan' and 'Ardh Satya'.

