Note ban, UP polls in focus as Modi meets BJP top brass in nat'l executive meet

PTI
Published : Jan 6, 2017, 4:32 pm IST
BJP's central election committee is likely to announce the names of party candidates after the auspicious 'Makar Sankranti' which falls on January 14. (Photo: file/PTI)
New Delhi:  Ahead of the Assembly polls in five states, including in Uttar Pradesh, BJP’s two-day national executive meet began here in New Delhi on Friday, where the party is expected to discuss pressing issues such as the upcoming UP elections, advancement of the budget session and demonetisation.

The party will use the occasion to burnish its pro-poor and pro-weak credentials by citing several government schemes, including the recent sops announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The top BJP brass is also expected to target the opposition over its attack on the government for advancing the Budget Session of Parliament and may project it as yet another attempt by the Congress and the other rival parties to derail Modi's "pro-poor" agenda.

With the mood in the BJP optimistic following the prime minister's huge rally in Lucknow recently and what it believes to be a positive public response to the currency ban, the party is expected to project the opposition's criticism of the exercise as an attempt to protect the corrupt.

Two resolutions, one political and the other economic, are likely to be passed at the meet.

BJP chief Amit Shah will deliver the inaugural address while Modi is set to give the valedictory speech the day after.

The Army's surgical strikes last year to target terror launchpads across the border could also finds a mention at the meeting.

The Election Commission yesterday announced the dates for Assembly polls in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand.

BJP's central election committee is likely to announce the names of party candidates after the auspicious 'Makar Sankranti' which falls on January 14.

