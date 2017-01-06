SC stops 2G spectrum by Aircel-Maxis to Anil Ambani's RCom

The apex court said four accused in the case will have to appear in a special court on February 3.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold sale of 2G spectrum by Aircel-Maxis to Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications and Bharti Airtel.

According to ANI, the apex court said four accused in the case will have to appear in a special court. The next date of hearing will be on February 3.

The top court added that Aircel spectrum will be seized and transferred in 2 weeks, if the controller and owners do not appear in court in connection with the case.