Thursday, Dec 05, 2019 | Last Update : 01:30 AM IST

India, All India

VHP set to increase cadre base by 50 lakh

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Dec 5, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2019, 1:25 am IST

A membership drive by the VHP, launched after three years, is understood to be attracting massive interest in the saffron outfit.

The Ram Janmabhoomi verdict was delivered by the Supreme Court on November 9.
 The Ram Janmabhoomi verdict was delivered by the Supreme Court on November 9.

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayam-sewak Sangh-affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad is likely to increase its cadre base by a whopping 50 lakh members after the Supreme Court verdict on the the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

The VHP had launched a drive to garner new members, also known as Hindu Hit Chintaks. It was launched on November 24 and is scheduled to culminate on December 8. Sources stated that a target of around 30 lakh members was set earlier. However, a massive response from people to join the outfit made the VHP revise the target for new members to 50 lakh.

A membership drive by the VHP, launched after three years, is understood to be attracting massive interest in the saffron outfit. The Hindu Hit Chintaks are part of the VHP and work for the betterment and improvement of the Hindu society. These members can also be drawn from other faiths like Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs.

Sources stated that the membership drive is launched every three years. “This year’s efforts have received immense response due to the positive mood in the country post the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict by the apex court,” a senior VHP functionary stated.

VHP sources stated that owing to the upbeat mood of the nation, the organisation decided to revise its target. The VHP has been in the forefront of the Ram Janmabhoomi cause, calling for the construction of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya and has been one of the chief contributors for kar sevaks at the height of the agitation.

The Ram Janmabhoomi verdict was delivered by the Supreme Court on November 9.

The apex court had ordered the disputed land of 2.77 acres be handed over to a trust, to be formed by the government of India for the temple. The court also ordered the government to give an alternative five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Tags: vishwa hindu parishad, supreme court

Latest From India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: Twitter/ Rajnath Singh)

Indo-China incursion issues resolved carefully: Rajnath Singh

Gond art by Dhawat Singh

UN climate change meet displays Gond arts of MP

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Sealed cover practice is against fair trial, says Supreme Court

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

BJP deploys big-wigs to ensure passage of CAB

MOST POPULAR

1

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

2

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

3

Apple to do the unthinkable with iPhone 12 and go against everything they believe

4

1MORE Quad-Driver in-ear headphones review: Simply the best!

5

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham