Thursday, Dec 05, 2019 | Last Update : 07:53 AM IST

India, All India

TMC MP calls for ban on rape scenes in films

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 5, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2019, 7:12 am IST

Urges govt to bring law to bar use of vulgar words in literature.

Kalyan Banerjee
 Kalyan Banerjee

New Delhi: Trinamul Congress Member of Parliament, Kalyan Banerjee, on Wednesday urged the government to bring in a legislation to prohibit picturisation of rape and molestation in films, and ban the use of vulgar language in literature.

Raising the matter of women safety in the wake of the recent incident in Hyderabad during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Banerjee said everyone in India is at present “very much concerned about the factum of committing rapes all over the country”.

“I will request the hon. Minister and our hon. Prime Minister to bring in legislation prohibiting rape scenes, molestation scenes, and use of vulgar languages in the movies. Similarly, the Government should bring legislation prohibiting the use of any vulgar words in novels, etc. I would request the hon. Ministers headed by the hon. Prime Minister to think about it,” said Banerjee.

Incidentally, five actresses were sitting in the House at that time, two of TMC — Mimi Chakraborty and Shatabdi Roy — and three of BJP — Hema Malini, Kirron Kher and Locket Chatterjee along with two actors — Ravi Kishan (BJP) and Anubhav Mohanty (BJD).

Speaking immediately after Banerjee, BJP MP from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee took on TMC over the safety of women and rising crime in West Bengal resulting in a verbal dual between the two parties.

“Today everybody is highly concerned about the condition of the women in the country. particularly in Hyderabad, and Kalyanji has very rightly raised the issue. He has talked about removing the vulgar dialogues and obscene shots from the movies. Very true. But what pains me more is the fact that when the entire country is fuming against the Hyderabad incident, in our state West Bengal, just near the house of our chief minister, two women foothpath dwellers were gang raped and nobody talked about that,” said Chatterjee.

Tags: kalyan banerjee, rape scenes

Latest From India

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Photo: AFP)

China minister to visit India in December

Adel Abdul Mahdi (Photo: AFP)

Season of revolts across the world is likely to continue

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (Photo: File)

AASU warns of new Assam Andolan

Swami Nithyananda

Nithyananda forms ‘Hindu nation’ close to Ecuador

MOST POPULAR

1

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

2

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

3

Apple to do the unthinkable with iPhone 12 and go against everything they believe

4

1MORE Quad-Driver in-ear headphones review: Simply the best!

5

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham