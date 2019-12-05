Thursday, Dec 05, 2019 | Last Update : 07:53 AM IST

India, All India

Sealed cover practice is against fair trial, says Supreme Court

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Dec 5, 2019, 1:21 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2019, 7:14 am IST

The court said this while granting bail to former finance minister P.Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said though it was open to the court to peruse material relating to a case that has surfaced in the course of investigation and handed over to it in a sealed cover but doing so in every case would be against the concept of fair trial. “…though it is held that it would be open for the court to peruse the documents, it would be against the concept of fair trial if in every case the prosecution presents documents in sealed cover and the findings on the same are recorded as if the offence is committed and the same is treated as having a bearing for denial or grant of bail,” said a bench of Justice R. Banumathi, Justice A.S. Bopanna and Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

The court said this while granting bail to former finance minister P.Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case. Mr Chidambaram was ordered to be released after 106 days of incarceration. He was taken into custody on August 21, 2019.

The court held that it would be contrary to the concept of fair trial if in every criminal case prosecution hands over to the court material in sealed cover that has emerged during the course of investigation.

This assumes significance as the top court by its September 5, 2019, judgment had said it was open for the court to receive the materials that has emerged during investigation and peruse the same to satisfy its conscience while deciding plea for the grant of bail/anticipatory bail.

The court had said that it could peruse the material to satisfy its conscience whether investigation was moving in right direction.

The top court had said this on September 5, 2019, while addressing the question whether the court could look into the documents, handed over to it in a sealed cover
by the prosecution, while considering an application for bail or pre-arrest bail.

The top court had justified perusing the material handed over to it in a sealed cover while rejecting Mr Chidambaram’s plea for anticipatory bail in the INX Media on September 5, 2019. Mr Chidambaram had moved the top court challenging the rejection of his pre-arrest bail in INX Media case by Delhi high court on August 20, 2019.

Tags: supreme court

Latest From India

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Photo: AFP)

China minister to visit India in December

Adel Abdul Mahdi (Photo: AFP)

Season of revolts across the world is likely to continue

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (Photo: File)

AASU warns of new Assam Andolan

Swami Nithyananda

Nithyananda forms ‘Hindu nation’ close to Ecuador

MOST POPULAR

1

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

2

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

3

Apple to do the unthinkable with iPhone 12 and go against everything they believe

4

1MORE Quad-Driver in-ear headphones review: Simply the best!

5

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham