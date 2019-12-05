Thursday, Dec 05, 2019 | Last Update : 07:53 AM IST

India, All India

Salaries, pensions increasing expense of railways: Piyush Goyal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 5, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2019, 7:13 am IST

Goyal said this has happened mainly due to construction of new lines.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: File)
 Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Railways Minister, Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday, defended his ministry after the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG)  ticked off Railways for recording an Operating Ratio of 98.44% in 2017-18, which was worst in the last 10 years.

Responding to the CAG report in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, Mr Goyal said this has happened mainly due to construction of new lines and operating trains in economically unviable areas and payment of salaries and pensions after the 7th Pay Commission.

“There is a social cost of running a Government utility as a service to the people of India. Therefore, we should take into consideration the fact that large amounts are being invested in all these social obligations besides the financial impact of the 7th Pay The commission,” the minister said.

“The 7th Pay Commission itself has had an impact of over Rs 22,000 crore on the expenditure of the Railways which is more than  10% of the total revenue that is collected in the Railways,” Goyal said.

Tags: piyush goyal

Latest From India

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Photo: AFP)

China minister to visit India in December

Adel Abdul Mahdi (Photo: AFP)

Season of revolts across the world is likely to continue

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (Photo: File)

AASU warns of new Assam Andolan

Swami Nithyananda

Nithyananda forms ‘Hindu nation’ close to Ecuador

MOST POPULAR

1

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

2

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

3

Apple to do the unthinkable with iPhone 12 and go against everything they believe

4

1MORE Quad-Driver in-ear headphones review: Simply the best!

5

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham