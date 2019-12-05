Thursday, Dec 05, 2019 | Last Update : 01:23 PM IST

India, All India

Personal data can be processed overseas with 'explicit consent'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 5, 2019, 12:41 pm IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2019, 12:41 pm IST

'Critical' personal data, however, is another classified data can only be stored and processed in India.

The personal data will include health records, financial data, sexual orientation, biometrics, genetic data, transgender status, religious or political beliefs or affiliations. (Photo: File)
 The personal data will include health records, financial data, sexual orientation, biometrics, genetic data, transgender status, religious or political beliefs or affiliations. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Data Protection Bill which was cleared by the cabinet on Wednesday envisages 'sensitive' personal data to be stored in India but it can be processed outside the country with the explicit consent of the individual concerned.

The personal data will include health records, financial data, sexual orientation, biometrics, genetic data, transgender status, religious or political beliefs or affiliations, news agency IANS reported.

'Critical' personal data, however, is another classified data can only be stored and processed in India and will not leave the country. It has not been defined what will be constituted in the critical personal data yet.

It will be defined by the government at the time of framing regulations.

The Data Protection Bill does not require companies to store and process 'all' personal data in India.

The Bill will let the government request non-personal data from any company for 'planning'. The social media platforms will have to develop a verification mechanism that is voluntary for users but will decrease anonymity.

Companies may face a penalty of up to Rs 15 crore or 4 per cent of global turnover for major violations under the proposed Personal Data Protection law, according to IAN's official source.

In case of major violations, Personal Data Protection Bill proposes penalty of up to Rs 15 crore or 4 per cent of global turnover (whichever is higher). For minor violation, penalty of Rs 5 crore or 2 per cent of global turnover is proposed.

The data privacy law exempts processing of data without consent in case of issues around sovereignty, national security, and court order.

Tags: personal data, personal data protection bill, critical data, sensitive data
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Modi, 48, was arrested in March this year by Scotland Yard in connection with the case. (Photo: Fiile)

Nirav Modi declared as fugitive economic offender by special court

'Mr Amit Shah and Mr Narendra Modi live in their own imagination. They have no contact with the outside world. They live in their own world and they fantasise about things. That is why the country is in such trouble,' Rahul said. (Photo: File)

'Country in trouble as PM Modi, Shah live in imaginary world': Rahul Gandhi

He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. (Photo: ANI)

Chidambaram arrives in Parliament day after SC grants bail in INX case

The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail, they said. The victim and one of the prime accused were reportedly married last year, against the wishes of their families. (Photo: Representational)

Out on bail, UP rape convict tries to kill victim, sets her on fire

MOST POPULAR

1

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

2

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

3

Apple to do the unthinkable with iPhone 12 and go against everything they believe

4

1MORE Quad-Driver in-ear headphones review: Simply the best!

5

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham