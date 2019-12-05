Thursday, Dec 05, 2019 | Last Update : 11:37 AM IST

Out on bail, UP rape convict tries to kill victim, sets her on fire

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 5, 2019, 11:11 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2019, 11:11 am IST

The rape survivor was on her way to Rai Bareilly for the hearing in the rape case.

The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail, they said. The victim and one of the prime accused were reportedly married last year, against the wishes of their families. (Photo: Representational)
Lucknow: A 23 year-old-rape victim from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze by five men, including one who was accused in the crime, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Thursday morning when the accused, out on bail, attempted to burn the woman by dousing her with kerosene in fields outside the village, News18 reported.

She was on her way to Rai Bareilly for a hearing in the rape case.

The man accused of raping her brought four other men to help in burning her to death.

The girl, however, sustained 80 per cent and is critical. The victim has been shifted to a government hospital in Lucknow and is in a critical condition, police said.

Three of the five accused have been arrested, the police have formed teams to nab the other accused.

Reacting to this incident, Priyanka Gandhi, questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the situation in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail, they said. The victim and one of the prime accused were reportedly married last year, against the wishes of their families.

NCP's Majeed Memon said that the rape survivor in Unnao has suffered 80 pc burns and is struggling for life. He further said the rape survivor had earlier made two complaints and yet she couldn't be protected.

(with inputs from PTI)

