Indo-China incursion issues resolved carefully: Rajnath Singh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 5, 2019, 1:28 am IST
The member accused the Modi government of going soft on China despite its aggressive tone and tenor.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: Twitter/ Rajnath Singh)
New Delhi: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that the armies of India and China carefully work to resolve incidents of transgression, incursion and face-off with each other. He added that incidents happens as there are perceptional differences between India and China on border and that Indian forces are fully alert and the border is secure.

Mr Singh was replying to an issue raised by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour. The member accused the Modi government of going soft on China despite its aggressive tone and tenor.

“Our security forces are alert on the borders and the borders are safe, there should be no doubt on that,” the minister said.

There is a difference in perception of the border between the two countries because there is no proper LAC. Since both sides have their own perceptions, this leads to incursion episodes. Sometimes PLA (Chinese Army) comes in our area and sometimes we too go in their territory. But there are established  mechanisms to deal with them and due to the maturity of our two forces, they do not escalate and are resolved and dissolved,” the minister said.

The minister assured the House that Indian forces are on the alert. “We keep reviewing the situation. The government has gone for infrastructure development along the India-China border under which rail line and roads are being developed,” Rajnath Singh said.

Congress leader Chowdhury had raised the issue Chinese conduct quoting media reports that said Indian Navy forced Chinese ship to retreat from India’s exclusive economic zone in the Andaman sea.

“On one side you have Pakistan that backs terrorism and on other hand you have China that backs Pakistan. Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapi Gao had raised the issue of Chinese taking away Indian terrority in Arunachal, now China has reached Andaman. Despite China having aggressive attitude towards India, the Indian government which speaks strongly against Pakistan goes soft on China. This disappoints us. Ye Mudda India ki aaaan, baan, shaan ka hai (This issue is of India’s prestige),” Chowdhury said.

Tags: rajnath singh, india-china

