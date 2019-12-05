Thursday, Dec 05, 2019 | Last Update : 11:37 AM IST

India, All India

‘India -- No country for Muslims’: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter on Citizenship bill

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 5, 2019, 10:39 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2019, 10:39 am IST

This is not the first time Mehbooba Mufti or her daughter has accused the government of targeting Muslims.

As the Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has been in detention since August 5, when Article 370 was scrapped, her daughter Sana Iltija Javed operates her social media accounts. (Photo: File)
 As the Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has been in detention since August 5, when Article 370 was scrapped, her daughter Sana Iltija Javed operates her social media accounts. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: On Wednesday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter slammed the approval of the Citizenship Amendment bill by the Union cabinet and termed it as an indication that the country's BJP-led central government discriminates against those from the Muslim community.

Hours after the Union cabinet cleared the bill, "India - No country for Muslims," a message was posted through the Peoples Democratic Party chief's Twitter handle. As the Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has been in detention since August 5, when Article 370 was scrapped, her daughter Sana Iltija Javed operates her social media accounts.

The legislation, which seeks to make it easier for minorities from neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to obtain citizenship, has been accused by rights groups as well as opposition parties of being discriminatory towards Muslims. However, the Centre defended its decision, claiming that it was duty-bound to help "persecuted" minorities from surrounding countries.

This is not the first time Mehbooba Mufti or her daughter has accused the government of targeting Muslims.

Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar still remain in "precautionary detention", and there is no clarity on their likely date of release.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, citizenship amendment bill, peoples democratic party, farooq abdullah
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. (Photo: ANI)

Chidambaram arrives in Parliament day after SC grants bail in INX case

The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail, they said. The victim and one of the prime accused were reportedly married last year, against the wishes of their families. (Photo: Representational)

Out on bail, UP rape convict tries to kill victim, sets her on fire

Pollution levels in a few areas, including Jahangirpuri (405), Rohini (404) and Nehru Nagar (406) shot up to severe levels. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor', crosses 300 mark for first time in 11 days

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria safe, says IAF after shooting incident at Pearl Harbour

MOST POPULAR

1

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

2

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

3

Apple to do the unthinkable with iPhone 12 and go against everything they believe

4

1MORE Quad-Driver in-ear headphones review: Simply the best!

5

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham