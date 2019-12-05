‘India -- No country for Muslims’: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter on Citizenship bill

This is not the first time Mehbooba Mufti or her daughter has accused the government of targeting Muslims.

As the Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has been in detention since August 5, when Article 370 was scrapped, her daughter Sana Iltija Javed operates her social media accounts. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: On Wednesday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter slammed the approval of the Citizenship Amendment bill by the Union cabinet and termed it as an indication that the country's BJP-led central government discriminates against those from the Muslim community.

Hours after the Union cabinet cleared the bill, "India - No country for Muslims," a message was posted through the Peoples Democratic Party chief's Twitter handle. As the Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has been in detention since August 5, when Article 370 was scrapped, her daughter Sana Iltija Javed operates her social media accounts.

The legislation, which seeks to make it easier for minorities from neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to obtain citizenship, has been accused by rights groups as well as opposition parties of being discriminatory towards Muslims. However, the Centre defended its decision, claiming that it was duty-bound to help "persecuted" minorities from surrounding countries.

Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar still remain in "precautionary detention", and there is no clarity on their likely date of release.