‘I respect Amit Shah whereas YSR Congress fears him’: Pawan Kalyan

Political observers said the change in Pawan Kalyan's stance came about after a meeting with senior BJP leaders in Delhi.

Suggesting he had no major differences with the ruling BJP, Pawan Kalyan said he had only differed with the party over Special Category status for Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday claimed that Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress was afraid of Home Minister Amit Shah, implying that had his Jana Sena Party allied with the BJP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) the results of Assembly polls would have been different. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress swept to power in April-May elections, winning 151 of 175 seats.

Suggesting he had no major differences with the ruling BJP, Pawan Kalyan said he had only differed with the party over Special Category status for Andhra Pradesh. "I have respect for Amit Shah whereas YSRCP fears Amit Shah," Kalyan added.

The TDP, which was in power before being unseated by the YSR Congress, said it could find no fault with Pawan Kalyan's comment.

The BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao has said Pawan Kalyan was welcome to merge with his party.

Political observers say the change in Pawan Kalyan's stance came about after a meeting with senior BJP leaders in Delhi.

Kalyan has repeatedly questioned the ruling YSR Congress on the issue of alleged conversions in the state, which was an issue the BJP wants to take up. He has also been critical of the YSR Congress over alleged mismanagement of sand supply - an issue that has affected the livelihood of lakhs of construction workers.

Other issues that Kalyan and Reddy have been at odds over include the proposal to teach English in government schools.

