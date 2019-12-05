Thursday, Dec 05, 2019 | Last Update : 03:06 PM IST

India, All India

Congress will oppose Citizenship Amendment bill in Parliament, says Rahul

PTI
Published : Dec 5, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2019, 2:36 pm IST

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has been slammed by several opposition parties as communal and divisive.

The Congress has threatened to go to the Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation. (Photo: ANI)
Kozhikode: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party would oppose the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill aimed at providing citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

His statement comes as the contentious Citizenship Bill, which has created strong resentment in the Northeastern states, is set to be tabled in Parliament.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday had given its clearance to the draft law.

"Congress party is against any form of discrimination against anybody in this country. So anybody who discriminates against anybody who is Indian, we are against them. That is our line. We believe that India belongs to everybody-- all communities, all religions, all cultures," Gandhi told reporters.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has been slammed by several opposition parties as communal and divisive.

The Congress has threatened to go to the Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation.

Tags: citizenship amendment bill, lok sabha, congress, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi

