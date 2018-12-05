The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 05, 2018 | Last Update : 03:01 PM IST

India, All India

‘Now will see how you escape’: PM to Rahul, Sonia on tax case reopening

PTI
Published : Dec 5, 2018, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2018, 2:55 pm IST

On extradition of AgustaWestland 'middleman', PM Modi said he will now disclose secrets of politicains he had served.

Alleging that the Gandhi family had been enjoying privileges for four generations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an election rally in Sumerpur in Pali district that it was the 'victory of the honest'. (Photo: ANI)
 Alleging that the Gandhi family had been enjoying privileges for four generations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an election rally in Sumerpur in Pali district that it was the 'victory of the honest'. (Photo: ANI)

Pali: Taking on the Gandhi family a day after the Supreme Court ordered that IT cases against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi be reopened, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that his government had scored a win thanks to the courage of a "chaiwala".

Alleging that the Gandhi family had been enjoying privileges for four generations, PM Modi said at an election rally in Sumerpur in Pali district that it was the "victory of the honest".

"Now I will see how you escape... Look at the courage of a 'chaiwala' who took those running country for four generations to the court's door," PM Modi said. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court allowed the Income Tax Department to reopen the tax assessment of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi for 2011-12 in connection with the National Herald case.

In his rally on the last day of campaigning before the Rajasthan Assembly elections on Friday, PM Modi also referred to the extradition of Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the politically-sensitive Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal from the UPA era.

Michel was brought to India late Tuesday.

"The government has brought the middleman involved in a helicopter scam from Dubai. He served politicians and will now disclose secrets," the Prime Minister said. "Let's see how far this goes," he said.

Continuing his attack against the Congress, PM Modi asked the gathering who had spread the venom of casteism and created urban-rural divides. The Congress, he asserted, had lost the election and was now contemplating who to hold responsible for its defeat.

"The Congress' 'gaaje-baaje' company thought the BJP was finished in Rajasthan. Now they are saying they are losing due to infighting and rebel candidates," he declared.

Making a final push for his party, PM Modi said people were clearly in favour of the BJP in the desert state and it would once again form government.

"The public has decided. Now it is our job to win every booth in Rajasthan. Our mantra should be 'mera polling booth, sabse mazboot' (my polling booth is the strongest)," he said.

The results for the elections will be declared on December 11.

Tags: rajasthan assembly election 2018, pm modi, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, agustawestland chopper deal
Location: India, Rajasthan, Pali

MOST POPULAR

1

Zero is about romancing life, asserts movie director Aanand L Rai

2

Nickyanka wedding: Sophie Turner makes heads turn by dancing in Indian ethnic wear

3

How to get this 512GB micro SD card for just Rs 4,999

4

Google boots Cheetah Mobile, Kika apps after fraud allegations

5

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham