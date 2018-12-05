The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 05, 2018 | Last Update : 06:45 PM IST

India, All India

'Free' promises made by parties not good for democracy: M Venkaiah Naidu

PTI
Published : Dec 5, 2018, 4:55 pm IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2018, 4:55 pm IST

'Parties are making strange promises ahead of the elections without realising whether they can be implemented or not,' Naidu said.

'They should first think how they will mobilise the required resources to fulfill the promises. This applies to the national parties as well as the regional parties,' he added. (Photo: File)
 'They should first think how they will mobilise the required resources to fulfill the promises. This applies to the national parties as well as the regional parties,' he added. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: All 'free' promises being made by political parties were not good for democracy; Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu remarked here Wednesday and wondered where the accountability was.

"Parties are making strange promises ahead of the elections without realising whether they can be implemented or not. If tomorrow they cannot honour these promises, who will be responsible? Is there any accountability?" he asked.

In an informal chat with reporters at his Swarna Bharat Trust, Venkaiah Naidu suggested that political parties first analyse the state's financial situation, its debts, income accrual from taxes and also the amount of funds required to fulfil the (poll-eve) promises.

"They should first think how they will mobilise the required resources to fulfill the promises. This applies to the national parties as well as the regional parties," he added.

Parties, ahead of the elections, have been making promises at will that they would give this or that, waive this, give these many lakhs. Post-election, they claim they did not promise to waive everything in one go and that they would do it in a phased manner, Venkaiah observed.

"Those coming to power say the financial condition is not good because their predecessor ruined it. They plead helplessness. This could be rational also, I don't deny. But the free promises being made by parties are not good for democracy," the Vice-President summed up.

Tags: m venkaiah naidu, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

MOST POPULAR

1

Zero is about romancing life, asserts movie director Aanand L Rai

2

Nickyanka wedding: Sophie Turner makes heads turn by dancing in Indian ethnic wear

3

How to get this 512GB micro SD card for just Rs 4,999

4

Google boots Cheetah Mobile, Kika apps after fraud allegations

5

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham