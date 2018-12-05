The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 05, 2018 | Last Update : 11:04 AM IST

India, All India

Etihad, Jet Airways in talks on rescue plan: report

REUTERS
Published : Dec 5, 2018, 10:54 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2018, 10:54 am IST

Etihad Airways is also considering investing fresh funds in Jet Airways if it can agree on the structure.

Jet Airways, which is the country's biggest full service carrier by market share, is in desperate need of cash. (Photo: File)
 Jet Airways, which is the country's biggest full service carrier by market share, is in desperate need of cash. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Etihad Airways is holding talks with Jet Airways Ltd and its bankers on a rescue plan for the debt-laden domestic carrier, two sources aware of the matter told Reuters.

Executives from Etihad and Jet have met some of the airline's bankers in Mumbai in recent days to discuss ways to address its cash flow issues and evaluate the carrier's future business plan, the sources said.

Etihad, which owns 24 per cent stake in Jet Airways, is also considering investing fresh funds in the airline if it can agree on the structure, one of the sources said, adding that no deal has been finalised.

The sources did not want to be named as the discussions are private.

Jet Airways, which is the country's biggest full service carrier by market share, is in desperate need of cash.

The 25-year-old airline, founded by Naresh Goyal, owes money to lessors and vendors, has delayed salary payments to pilots and senior executives and is cutting flights on non-profitable routes to save money.

India has one of the world's fastest-growing domestic aviation markets but high fuel prices, a weak rupee and intense price wars in the country, which is dominated by no-frills airlines like Interglobe Aviation Ltd's IndiGo, has exacerbated Jet's woes in recent months.

Etihad has already come to Jet's rescue once when it picked up a 24 per cent stake in the carrier in 2013 but the situation is different this time.

While the Abu Dhabi-based carrier is invested in Jet, it has lost money in other airline ventures such as Alitalia and Air Berlin and may be wary of loosening the purse strings again, said another source.

Also, with tighter lending norms and a liquidity crisis looming in the country, bankers may be hesitant to lend more to the struggling airline.

Jet and Etihad did not immediately respond to Reuters' emails seeking comment.

Tags: etihad airways, jet airways
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Nickyanka wedding: Sophie Turner makes heads turn by dancing in Indian ethnic wear

2

How to get this 512GB micro SD card for just Rs 4,999

3

Google boots Cheetah Mobile, Kika apps after fraud allegations

4

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

5

A brand new Android Denial of Service Vulnerability found

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham