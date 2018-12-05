Delhi court frames bribery charges against TTV Dinakaran

Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj put Mr Dinakaran on trial after he appeared before the court and pleaded not guilty.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges of criminal conspiracy against former AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dinakaran in a case related to the alleged bribery of Election Commission officials to get the two leaves party symbol. Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj put Mr Dinakaran on trial after he appeared before the court and pleaded not guilty.

The court framed charg-es against Mr Dinaka-ran for the alleged offe-nces punishable under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

The court fixed Decem-ber 17 for commencing the trial by recording evidence in the case.

The court had on Nove-mber 17 ordered framing of charges against him. Mr Dinakaran, who floa-ted the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam par-ty after being expelled fro-m the AIADMK, was arr-ested in April 2017 here and later granted bail.

Alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar, who is in judicial custody, was earlier put on trial in the case for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence under the IPC and under the PC Act.

In 2017, Delhi police’s crime branch filed a charge sheet alleging that Mr Chandrasekar had conspired with Mr Dinakaran and others to bribe poll panel officials to get the two leaves symbol for Sasikala-led AIADMK faction.