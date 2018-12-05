The Asian Age | News

‘Amma’ remembered on second death anniversary

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Dec 5, 2018, 11:51 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2018, 11:51 am IST

Clad in black shirts, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam led a silent march from Anna Salai to Marina beach.

Top AIADMK leaders K Palaniswami and O Pannnerselvam leading the party men in paying tributes to late chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI)
Chennai: Late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was remembered on her second death anniversary on Wednesday with top AIADMK leaders O Pannnerselvam and K Palaniswami leading the party men in paying tributes to her.

Clad in black shirts, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, AIADMK coordinator and joint coordinator, respectively, led a silent march from Anna Salai to Marina beach, where the former AIADMK supremo was laid to rest.

Senior cabinet ministers, MPs and MLAs besides scores of party supporters most of whom were clad in black joined Palaniswami and Panneerselvam. Palaniswami is the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu while Pannerselvam is his Deputy.

After 75 days of hospitalisation, Jayalalithaa died of cardiac arrest on December 5, 2016.

On its official Twitter handle, AIADMK also posted a video in memory of J Jayalalithaa.

 

 

