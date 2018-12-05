The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

'Amit Shah lied about manifesto': Congress approaches Election Commission

Published : Dec 5, 2018, 11:29 am IST
Congress manifesto has promised free electricity supply not only to mosques and churches but also to temples and other places of worship.

Shah accused the Congress of 'minority appeasement', claiming that the Congress in its manifesto promised free electricity only to mosques and churches in the state while leaving out the temples. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday approached the Election Commission seeking action against BJP president Amit Shah for allegedly "stoking communal tensions" in Telangana by twisting the Congress manifesto and spreading misinformation.

Campaigning at Amangal in Ranga Reddy district on December 2, Shah accused the Congress of "minority appeasement", claiming that the Congress in its manifesto promised free electricity only to mosques and churches in the state while leaving out the temples.

Contrary to Shah's claims, the Congress manifesto has promised free electricity supply not only to mosques and churches but also to temples and other places of worship.

Taking strong exception to Shah's statement, a Congress delegation led by former ministers Kapil Sibal and Kamal Nath submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission seeking action against the BJP chief.

"Shah by lying about the Congress manifesto tried to vitiate the environment and create communal tension. We have asked the EC to take cognisance of Shah's speech and send him a notice. The EC must take strong action to ensure elections are free and fair," Sibal told the media.

The Congress delegation also raised objection over the pre-dawn preventive detention of its state unit's working president Revanth Reddy, ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's election rally in Vikarabad district.

"The way Reddy was arrested at 3 am without giving any reason indicates the government's intention of hurting the Congress by all means. We have urged the Election Commission to take notice of that and ensure that no such arrests are made during the polls," said Sibal.

Elections to the 119-member Telangana Assembly are scheduled for December 7.

