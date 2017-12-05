The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 05, 2017 | Last Update : 10:45 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli led Team India are currently one wicket away from taking 1st innings lead against Sri Lanka in the third and final test. (Photo:BCCI) LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4: Murali Vijay departs, India lose 1st wicket
 
India, All India

Yashwant Sinha detained in Maha while protesting for farmers' rights

PTI
Published : Dec 5, 2017, 10:22 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2017, 10:24 am IST

Sinha, along with the farmers, was protesting against the government for its apathy towards cotton and soybean cultivators.

Sinha said that the BJP had promised to give 50 per cent over and above the minimum support price (MSP) which they forgot after coming to power. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Sinha said that the BJP had promised to give 50 per cent over and above the minimum support price (MSP) which they forgot after coming to power. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mumbai: BJP veteran leader Yashwant Sinha was detained by police in Maharashtra's Akola on Monday evening while protesting against the government's "apathy" towards farmers of the Vidarbha region, a senior official said.

"We detained Sinha and around 250 farmers outside the district collectorate as per provisions of section 68 of the Bombay Police Act," Akola district Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kalasagar said.

Those detained were taken to the Akola district police headquarters ground, the IPS officer said.

Sinha, along with hundreds of farmers, was protesting against the government for its alleged apathy towards cotton and soybean cultivators outside the Akola district collector's office.

"We are trying to convince Sinha that the government is sensitive towards farmers issues. We have told him that if he wishes, he is free to leave," district collector Asit Kumar Pandey said.

Pandey said the former Union minister was insisting that FIRs be lodged against bogus Bt cotton companies. The government has already taken strict action and filed FIRs against six such companies, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Sinha said he would stay put even if police allowed him to leave.

"I wish to tell the police, district administration and the state government that if we are formally arrested and released and they think that we will go home, then they are under wrong impression," Sinha said.

"You are seeing the mood of farmers now. We won't be responsible for what happens," the veteran leader said.

Sinha, who joined the procession of farmers to the district collector’s office to present a memorandum of demands, began the protest march by placing boll-worm infected cotton crop at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Gandhi-Jawahar garden at Akola.

Addressing farmers at a programme called 'Kapus Soyabean Dhan Parishad' (cotton, soyabean and paddy rally), organised by Shetkari Jagar Manch at Akola yesterday, Sinha had accused the BJP of reneging on promises made to farmers.

"Before coming to power, the BJP had promised to give 50 per cent over and above the minimum support price (MSP). But after coming to power, the party forgot the promise," Sinha said.

"Just as Indian soldiers carried out surgical strikes across border, the farmers will also carry out a surgical strike against the government till justice has been done," Sinha said.

The Parishad has sought purchase of all farm produce by the government at the Minimum Support Price, Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for cotton farmers affected by pink boll- worm disease, besides resolution of issues related to farm insurance and relief to drought-affected villages.

There were reports that Nana Patole, the BJP MP representing Bhandara-Gondia constituency in Vidarbha, would attend today's protest but he kept away. 

"Before coming to power, the BJP had promised to give 50 per cent over and above the minimum support price (MSP). But after coming to power, the party forgot the promise," Sinha said.

Tags: yashwant sinha, farmers protest, bt cotton, vidarbha region
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: MS Dhoni’s daughter shows off musical talent

2

LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4: Murali Vijay departs, India lose 1st wicket

3

Images of UK policeman holding on to van hanging off bridge go viral

4

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howrad run for their lives in Jurassic World teaser

5

Xiaomi to unveil Redmi 5 and Redmi Plus

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham