Ram temple to be built by Diwali, says Subramanian Swamy

Bhopal: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday asserted that the proposed Ram temple in the disputed site in Ayodhya would be built by “coming Diwali”.

“All hurdles before construction of Ram temple will be removed by August this year and the shrine will come up by coming Diwali (which falls on October 19)”, Mr Swamy who was here on a two-day-tour to MP, told reporters.

“Coming Diwali will be celebrated in the Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

Mr Swamy predicted that all litigations pending before the court pertaining to Ayodhya issue would be disposed of by August this year paving way for construction of the Ram temple.

Replying to a question, he took a jibe at elevation of Rahul Gandhi to head Congress party, saying, “It will serve no purpose (for Congress)”.

He also took a dig at Mr Gandhi for calling himself a Shiva devotee, saying, “Mr Gandhi was forced to wear the ‘jenou’ (sacred thread) in the temple in Gujarat to project him as a ‘thread wearing Brahmin’. But, he was seen wearing the thread over his clothes”.