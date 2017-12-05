The Asian Age | News

Rahul Gandhi takes on PM Modi over unemployment

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 5, 2017, 12:48 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2017, 6:19 am IST

This is the sixth time he has lashed out at PM.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi (Photo:PTI)
 Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who is posting one question after another to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a daily basis on Twitter in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly elections, on Monday asked Mr Modi his sixth.

In his sixth question, Mr Gandhi criticised the Modi government for the rise in unemployment among youth and non-implementation of recommendations by the Seventh Pay Commission in regard to the salary of fixed and contract workers.

He has termed it as “22 saalon ka hisaab, Gujarat maange Jawaab”.

Hitting out at rising unemployment Mr Gandhi asked, “Double attack by the BJP — on one hand the youth is unemployed and on the other hand the contractual employees are only getting Rs 5,500 and Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 18,000 as fixed by the seventh pay commission.”

Mr Gandhi will be once again be embarking on a two-day campaigning trip to Gujarat. This will be his ninth trip in the last two months to the poll-bound state. He would be touring the Kutch region of the state that goes to polls on December 9.

In his current visit to the poll-bound state, the Gandhi scion is expected to respond to the utterances of the Prime Minister.

The Congress has already promised to waive off farm loans if it comes to power in the state. It has also stated that if it comes to power at the centre it will create a separate ministry for the welfare of fishermen. In his earlier visits launching a scathing attack at the PM, the Congress Vice President Mr. Gandhi has charged him of making policies that only benefit ‘a few of his industrial friends’ and ignores the plight of small traders, farmers and fishermen.

The Congress has also fielded senior leaders in the state to build on the anti-incumbency of the 22 year old BJP rule in the state.

