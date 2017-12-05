The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 05, 2017 | Last Update : 06:19 PM IST

India, All India

Punjab and Haryana HC stays trial proceedings in Junaid lynching case

PTI
Published : Dec 5, 2017, 5:56 pm IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2017, 5:58 pm IST

The case will now be heard on January 11, said Cheema, the counsel for Khan’s father.

Junaid Khan, who had boarded a Mathura-bound train from Delhi, was allegedly stabbed to death when he, along with his brothers and cousins, was returning home to Khandawali village after shopping for Eid in Delhi in June. (Photo: File)
 Junaid Khan, who had boarded a Mathura-bound train from Delhi, was allegedly stabbed to death when he, along with his brothers and cousins, was returning home to Khandawali village after shopping for Eid in Delhi in June. (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday stayed the trial court proceedings in the alleged lynching of 17-year-old Junaid Khan, who was stabbed to death on a train in June.

A Division bench of the high court also issued a notice of motion to the Haryana government and the CBI on his family's plea seeking a probe by the central agency into the matter.

"The high court today stayed the trial proceedings of the court in Faridabad," said Arshdeep Singh Cheema, the counsel for Mr Khan's father Jalaluddin.

The plea for a CBI probe into the killing of Junaid Khan came up for hearing before the division bench comprising Justices Mahesh Grover and Raj Shekhar Attri.

Khan's father had last week challenged the November 27 judgement of a single bench that dismissed the petition seeking a CBI probe into the alleged lynching by filing an appeal.

The high court single bench had said, "During the course of the hearing, the complainant has not been able to show that there are serious flaws in the investigation, which would lead to the conclusion that the same is shoddy or tainted. Besides, there is nothing to show that the incident has any national or international ramifications. It is, thus, not a fit case to exercise extraordinary power to hand over the investigation to the CBI."

While seeking a probe by the CBI, the appeal filed through advocate Cheema mentions "the true nature of the crime has been subjected to a cover up. The conduct of the named accused and others as a lynching mob has been concealed. It has been projected as if the occurrence were sudden without any element of perpetrators having acted as in conspiracy or an unlawful assembly".

The case will now come up for hearing on January 11, Cheema said.

Jalaluddin, through his counsel, had earlier filed the petition on October 26, seeking a probe by an independent agency, such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, in the lynching case.

The petitioner also had demanded a stay on the trial in a Faridabad court.

Junaid Khan, who had boarded a Mathura-bound train from Delhi, was allegedly stabbed to death when he, along with his brothers and cousins, was returning home to Khandawali village after shopping for Eid in Delhi in June.

His body was dumped near Asaoti village in Faridabad district.

Tags: punjab and haryana high court, junaid lynching case, cbi
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, Trump shrinks 2 national monuments by half, environmentalists sue him

2

Six-year-old tells Santa: 'You don't know my troubles'

3

Video: MS Dhoni’s daughter shows off musical talent

4

India vs Sri Lanka: Lanka lose 3 early wickets on Day 4, need to chase 379 more

5

Images of UK policeman holding on to van hanging off bridge go viral

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham