The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 05, 2017 | Last Update : 07:44 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi files nomination, set to take over as Congress President

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 5, 2017, 6:40 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2017, 6:58 am IST

Rahul Gandhi files papers for party president post, to be elected unopposed.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is greeted by former President Pranab Mukherjee before he filed his nomination papers for party president’s post in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is greeted by former President Pranab Mukherjee before he filed his nomination papers for party president’s post in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers for the post of Congress president in New Delhi on Monday, setting off the countdown to his unopposed elevation to the party’s top post.

Monday was the last date of filing nominations and the last date for withdrawal of names is December 11.

Mullapally Ramachandran, chairman of the Congress’ central election authority (CEA), told reporters that till Sunday no other nomination had been filed.  

Mr Gandhi, 47, will take over the party’s mantle from his mother, Mrs Sonia Gandhi, who has been the longest serving Congress president.

Mr Gandhi’s elevation comes at a time when he is leading the Congress’ charge for Gujarat elections against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before filing his nomination papers, Mr Gandhi went to meet former President of India Pranab Mukherjee and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Dr Singh, who accompanied Mr Gandhi to 24, Akbar Road, the party’s headquarters, said, “Rahulji has been the darling of the Congress. Our president Mrs Sonia Gandhi has served the Congress party and, through the Congress Party, the country for the last 19 years. This is yet another step forward in that direction. Rahul Gandhi will carry on the great traditions of the Congress party.”

Several senior leaders as well as young turks of the party had also accompanied Mr Gandhi for the filing of his nomination papers.

Mr Gandhi will be the sixth leader from the Nehru-Gandhi family to occupy the Congress Party’s top post. His appointment is being seen as a generational shift that holds hope for the Congress which has been reduced to 46 seats in the 542-member Lok Sabha.

Though Mr Gandhi’s political engagement and involvement in party work increased tremendously since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, insiders indicate that there will be two key advisors who will be directly reporting to the new Congress president.

On several occasions Mr Gandhi has indicated that there will be a judicious mix of young and experienced leaders in the party and nobody will be left out.

Mr Gandhi, who began his political career by winning the 2004 Lok Sabha election from the family bastion of Amethi, has already seen several ups and downs.

In 2006, Mr Gandhi became the general secretary of the party in-charge of frontal organisations, including the Indian Youth Congress, and was criticised for introducing internal elections as it encouraged blatant use of money power to bag tickets. The practice has since been discontinued.

Mr Gandhi also wanted to introduce primaries, like in the Unites States of America, for contesting Lok Sabha elections, a move that was heavily contested by party leaders.

In 2013, after much demand from within the party, he was elevated as Congress vice-president. But close to the end of UPA-II’s tenure, Mr Gandhi upset his own party leaders when he threatened to tear up an ordinance that allowed convicted leaders to contest elections till the final appeal had been disposed. He studiously refused any Cabinet position under both the terms of the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

In his parliamentary career, Mr Gandhi has backed the Forests Rights Act, Food security Act, Land Acquisition Act and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Mr Gandhi has led the Congress thrice into Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and has lost.

Tags: rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, manmohan singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Images of UK policeman holding on to van hanging off bridge go viral

2

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howrad run for their lives in Jurassic World teaser

3

Xiaomi to unveil Redmi 5 and Redmi Plus

4

VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh differ in opinion over MS Dhoni's 2019 World Cup spot

5

Astronauts make delicious looking pizza in zero gravity

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham