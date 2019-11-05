Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019 | Last Update : 03:09 PM IST

From ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’: Delhi air quality improves, expected to get better

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 5, 2019, 9:09 am IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2019, 9:09 am IST

The average air quality index (AQI) was recorded 370 at 7.30 am.

Tuesday is also the second day of the odd even road rationing scheme -- one of the many initiatives by authorities to reduce air pollution. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Nearly after three days, New Delhi’s air quality improved slightly on Tuesday and is expected to get better by evening, weather experts said. After Sunday’s worst air day, it moved to ‘very poor’ from ‘severe’ category. India Meteorological Department (IMD) experts said that the pollutants from the air were cleared because of the increase in wind speed on Monday. The average air quality index (AQI) was recorded 370 at 7.30 am.

On Monday, the overall AQI as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was 407, seven notches into the ‘severe’ category. This was a considerable improvement from Sunday’s 494 AQI reading, which was the worst air day in Delhi since 2016.

The IMD also said a fresh western disturbance was approaching the north India, and scattered rainfall and change in wind direction could further improve the air quality in Delhi by November 8.

Tuesday is also the second day of the odd even road rationing scheme -- one of the many initiatives by authorities to reduce air pollution.

