The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 05, 2018 | Last Update : 12:06 PM IST

India, All India

Upendra Kushwaha borrows PM Modi’s ‘DNA’ barb to taunt Nitish Kumar

PTI
Published : Nov 5, 2018, 11:51 am IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2018, 11:56 am IST

Kushwaha said PM Modi himself had declared that there was something wrong with Kumar's DNA.

The latest statement by Kushwaha may be seen yet another sign that he is on his way out of the ruling alliance. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The latest statement by Kushwaha may be seen yet another sign that he is on his way out of the ruling alliance. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Muzaffarpur: Union minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha borrowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2015 remark over Nitish Kumar's DNA Sunday to attack the Bihar chief minister who is also the JD(U) president.

Kushwaha reminded Kumar that Modi had made the remark in some other context but he (Kumar) had taken it as an insult to him and Bihar and asked his partymen to collect samples of hair and nail to be sent to Delhi for verifying the DNA.

"We are still eagerly waiting for that DNA report. If the report is with you, please share its content. If the DNA remark had really hurt you, then what happened to the report my dear elder brother," Kushwaha said at an RLSP rally.

The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief has been peeved after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, the Janata Dal (United), decided to contest an equal number of seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Bihar.

The state sends 40 members to Parliament and after the BJP-JD(U) deal, there is speculation that whether this would mean fewer seats for other allies like the RLSP and the Ramvilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Kushwaha's attack on Kumar followed a statement by the chief minister Saturday, in which he had said, "Itna neeche baat ko nahi le jaiye (do not take the debate to such a low level." Kumar had said this to a specific question on the issue of seat sharing and Kushwaha at a television news channel's programme. It appeared that Kushwaha picked up the word "neeche" from the statement and took it as an insult to himself as the RLSP chief was the topic of discussion.

"It (Kumar's statement) has hurt me the way you replied to the reporters' question referring to my name. As we both belonged to the same family of Luv-Kush, how could I become neech? And if it is so, then you must share your DNA report," he said. Both Kumar and Kushwaha are Other Backward Caste (OBC) leaders, belonging to the Kurmi and Koery castes respectively.

In 2015, Kumar had invited Modi to a dinner only to cancel it. Later, at a rally, the prime minister had said, "There seems to be some problem in his (Kumar's) DNA, because the DNA of democracy is not like that. In democracy, you respect even your political rivals." Kumar, in an open letter, had then said the DNA remark was deemed as "an insult by a large section of the people of the state and beyond".

With the Bihar Assembly polls knocking on the door then, Kumar had conducted a drive to collect hair and nail, "DNA samples", of Biharis to send to the prime minister. Kushwaha said, "Whether or not you (Kumar) wanted that report, the people of Bihar and the country are eagerly waiting for it."

A week ago, Kushwaha had maintained that the seat-sharing formula for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents in Bihar was yet to be formalised and that an equal number of seats for the BJP and the JD(U) had left scope for a respectable share for his party. The Union minister had also said that he was firmly with the NDA and committed to working for another term for Modi as prime minister.

Tags: rashtriya lok samta party, upendra kushwaha, pm modi
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra looks like a bride celebrating Bachelorette, Parineeti joins in

2

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

3

This is what Ranbir's sister Riddhima has to say on his relationship with Alia

4

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

5

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on high tech currency

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After Deepika Padukone began wedding puja in her Bengaluru home, Ranveer Singh was now snapped at the haldi ceremony.

Groom-to-be Ranveer Singh celebrates haldi ceremony with Shanoo

Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre - the theatre foundations of the first family of Bollywood, the Kapoors - marks 40 years this November. It’s that time of the year again when Mumbai’s culture enthusiasts look forward to attend the most iconic celebration in the city - the Prithvi Theatre Festival. The festival will be held from November 3 to 14. Check out the pictures of Bollywood celebs at the inaugural of this glorious festival last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Prithvi Theatre turns 40: Ranbir Kapoor attends iconic festival

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero's trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Check out the exclusive pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zero trailer launch: From pani-puri to b'day cake and SRK's bauua pose!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham