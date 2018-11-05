The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 05, 2018 | Last Update : 12:06 PM IST

India, All India

Tripura: Biplab Deb plans to tame cows at Chief Minister's residence for milk

ANI
Published : Nov 5, 2018, 12:01 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2018, 12:01 pm IST

He said that this would also inspire other people of the state to do the same and will help them fight malnutrition.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government would launch a scheme to distribute cows among 5,000 families. (Photo: ANI)
 The Chief Minister also said that the state government would launch a scheme to distribute cows among 5,000 families. (Photo: ANI)

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Sunday expressed his wish to domesticate cows at the Chief Minister's residence here along with his family and consume its milk.

He said that this would also inspire other people of the state to do the same and will help them fight malnutrition.

"Today I am announcing that I will start domestication of cows at the Chief Minister's residence along with my family and will consume its milk. This will also inspire people of Tripura to do the same and would help fight malnutrition," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government would launch a scheme to distribute cows among 5,000 families. 

"We are about to launch a scheme for distributing cows among 5,000 families. I am not against setting big industries but in that one has to invest Rs 10,000 crores for employing 2,000 people but if I give 10,000 cows to 5,000 families they will start earning in six months," he further added.

Deb had been in the news earlier for a series of controversial comments. He had earlier advised the youth of Tripura to not to waste their crucial time and, instead, milk cows and run pan stalls for livelihood.

Deb earlier stirred controversy when he claimed that the internet and satellite were not something new but existed since the Mahabharata era, and continued to stand by his claim.

Tags: biplab deb, malnutrition, domestication of cows
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra looks like a bride celebrating Bachelorette, Parineeti joins in

2

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

3

This is what Ranbir's sister Riddhima has to say on his relationship with Alia

4

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

5

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on high tech currency

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diwali, festival of lights, is celebrated every autumn in northern hemisphere and symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Let there be light: India gears up to celebrate Diwali

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham