Tight security in Sabarimala as temple opens for puja today

This is the second time the hill temple will open for ‘darshan’ after the Supreme Court allowed entry of women of all age groups into it.

Sabarimala: As the Lord Ayyappa temple opens Monday for a special puja, a thick security cover has been put in place by police and orders banning assembly of four or more people have been imposed in Sabarimala and nearby areas after violent protests were witnessed last month against the entry of women of menstrual age into the famed shrine.

Police said 2,300 personnel, including a 20-member commando team and 100 women, have been deployed to ensure smooth ‘darshan’ and security of devotees, a move that came in for criticism from the erstwhile royal family of Pandalam, the BJP and the Congress for such fortification.

If necessary, around 30 women police personnel in the rank of circle inspector and sub inspector and above the age of 50 would be deployed at ‘Sannidhanam’ (temple complex) for security, they said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc, banning assembly of four or more people, is in force at Pamba, Nilackal, Elavungal, and Sannidhanam for 72 hours from midnight on Saturday.

The temple had witnessed high drama last month following frenzied protests leading to around a dozen women in the age group of 10-50 being prevented from reaching it and police and the agitators fighting a pitched battle over the LDF government’s decision to implement the court order.

The shrine will open at 5 pm Monday for the “Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal” special puja slated for the next day, marking the birthday of last king of Travancore Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, and close at 10 pm on that day.

Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and chief priest Unnikrishnan Namboodiri will jointly open the temple doors and light the lamp at the ‘Sreekovil’ (sanctum sanctorum).