The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 05, 2018 | Last Update : 05:14 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul quotes Mahatma Gandhi to criticise tigress Avni’s killing

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 5, 2018, 4:00 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2018, 4:16 pm IST

'The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated,' Rahul tweeted quoting Mahatma Gandhi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted the Centre and Maharashtra government over the killing of tigress Avni last week. (Photo: File | @INCIndia Twitter)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted the Centre and Maharashtra government over the killing of tigress Avni last week. (Photo: File | @INCIndia Twitter)

Mumbai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the Centre and Maharashtra government over the killing of tigress Avni last week.

“The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted quoting Mahatma Gandhi.

 

 

Tigress Avni is believed to have been responsible for the deaths of 13 people in Maharashtra in the past two years. She was killed in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district on Friday.

The killing has sparked massive outrage and raised a debate over tiger conservation efforts.

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi also slammed her party BJP's government in Maharashtra and termed the killing of tigress a "ghastly murder" and a "straight case of crime". She also vowed to take up the case "legally, criminally as well as politically".

Also Read:

Maneka’s reaction drew a sharp reaction from Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar who said, "If she (Maneka Gandhi) thinks any tiger or tigress should not be killed even if it is a man-eater, then the decision should be taken by the Centre."

"She (Gandhi) loves animals. She is, however, Minister for Women and Child Development. I have to consider the women who have been killed by the tigress," Mungantiwar added.

Tigress Avni, officially known as T1, was shot dead by sharp-shooter Asgar Ali on Friday night.

The tigress is survived by her two 10 months old cubs.

Tags: rahul gandhi, tigress avni
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

2

Priyanka Chopra looks like a bride celebrating Bachelorette, Parineeti joins in

3

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

4

This is what Ranbir's sister Riddhima has to say on his relationship with Alia

5

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

more

Editors' Picks

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After Deepika Padukone began wedding puja in her Bengaluru home, Ranveer Singh was now snapped at the haldi ceremony.

Groom-to-be Ranveer Singh celebrates haldi ceremony with Shanoo

Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre - the theatre foundations of the first family of Bollywood, the Kapoors - marks 40 years this November. It’s that time of the year again when Mumbai’s culture enthusiasts look forward to attend the most iconic celebration in the city - the Prithvi Theatre Festival. The festival will be held from November 3 to 14. Check out the pictures of Bollywood celebs at the inaugural of this glorious festival last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Prithvi Theatre turns 40: Ranbir Kapoor attends iconic festival

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero's trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Check out the exclusive pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zero trailer launch: From pani-puri to b'day cake and SRK's bauua pose!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham