Mizoram Speaker Hiphei resigns from post, Congress; joins BJP

Aizawl: Mizoram Speaker Hiphei said Monday he has resigned from his post, House and the Congress.

Hiphei said he submitted his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker R Lalrinawma, who accepted it. He said that he also resigned from the ruling Congress party and would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday.

Hiphei, a veteran leader, was elected to the 40-member Assembly from the Palak constituency in 2013. Mizoram, the only state in the north-east under the Congress rule, will go to the polls on November 28.