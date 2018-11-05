The Asian Age | News

Mizoram Speaker Hiphei resigns from post, Congress; joins BJP

PTI
Published : Nov 5, 2018, 12:11 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2018, 2:18 pm IST

Hiphei, a veteran leader, was elected to the 40-member Assembly from the Palak constituency in 2013.

Hiphei said he submitted his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker R Lalrinawma, who accepted it. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Hiphei said he submitted his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker R Lalrinawma, who accepted it.

Aizawl: Mizoram Speaker Hiphei said Monday he has resigned from his post, House and the Congress.

Hiphei said he submitted his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker R Lalrinawma, who accepted it. He said that he also resigned from the ruling Congress party and would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday.

Hiphei, a veteran leader, was elected to the 40-member Assembly from the Palak constituency in 2013. Mizoram, the only state in the north-east under the Congress rule, will go to the polls on November 28.

Tags: congress, bjp, mizoram speaker, hiphei
Location: India, Mizoram, Aizawl

