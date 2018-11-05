The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 05, 2018 | Last Update : 08:29 PM IST

India, All India

Kejriwal acquitted in defamation case by Sheila Dikshit's former aide

PTI
Published : Nov 5, 2018, 6:33 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2018, 6:33 pm IST

Khera had alleged Kejriwal used defamatory' accusations against Dikshit, which also harmed his reputation since he was associated with her.

Arvind Kejriwal had opposed the complaint on the grounds that it has been filed by Pawan Khera and not by Sheila Dikshit herself. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Arvind Kejriwal had opposed the complaint on the grounds that it has been filed by Pawan Khera and not by Sheila Dikshit herself. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday acquitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation case filed by a former aide of Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, saying that the complainant cannot be said to be an "aggrieved person".

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to Kejriwal in the case lodged by Pawan Khera, the political secretary of Dikshit when she was the chief minister, for remarks allegedly made against her by the AAP leader in a television show during power tariff hike protests in October 2012.

Khera had alleged that Kejriwal used "false and defamatory" accusations against Dikshit, which also harmed his reputation since he was associated with her.

The court said Khera was not named by Kejriwal and there was no specific legal injury to his reputation. "The complainant is not a person aggrieved in this case, the words prima facie not defamatory of the complainant and the alleged interview has not been proved as per law. Therefore, this complaint of defamation filed by him is not maintainable," it said.

The court had framed charges against Kejriwal under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code in October 2018. If convicted, the politician could have been sent to a maximum two-year jail term.

In his complaint, Khera had alleged that Kejriwal had defamed him and he spoke the defamatory word with an intention to harm his reputation. Advocate Mohd Irshad, appearing for Kejriwal, had told the court that Khera was not a member of the Congress nor he has disclosed in clear terms his relationship with Dikshit. He had submitted that Kejriwal had not said anything against the political secretary.

Kejriwal had opposed the complaint on the grounds that it has been filed by Khera and not by Dikshit herself.

According to the complaint, in October 2012, Kejriwal had organised several protests against "power tariff hike in the national capital and had accused the then Delhi government of stalling Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission's move to cut power tariff by 23 per cent in 2010".

Tags: arvind kejriwal, pawan khera, defamation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

2

Priyanka Chopra looks like a bride celebrating Bachelorette, Parineeti joins in

3

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

4

This is what Ranbir's sister Riddhima has to say on his relationship with Alia

5

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

more

Editors' Picks

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham