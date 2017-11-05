The Asian Age | News



Two months on, Gauri Lankesh’s killers still at large

THE ASIAN AGE. | BALA CHAUHAN
Published : Nov 5, 2017


Three bullets fired from a 7.65mm multi-shot contraband pistol had claimed her life.

Gauri Lankesh
 Gauri Lankesh

Bengaluru: Two months after journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on September 5, her killers continue to be on the loose.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case, is hoping to get the two assassins, whose sketches they released on October 14, while eliciting credible information from public.

According to sources, while the SIT claims to have “definite” clues on the assassins, the fact is that with each passing day they are losing precious time, evidence and the trail that the criminals may have left behind.

“There could be two possibilities. May be SIT is deliberately keeping a low profile, while closely watching the suspects to get more details. The killers seem to be sharp and trained. The way Gauri was killed indicates that her assassins had closely watched her movements for some,” said an officer.

Three bullets fired from a 7.65mm multi-shot contraband pistol had claimed her life. Her assassination bears similarity to the killing of noted Kannada litterateur M.M. Kalburgi on August 30, 2015 in his house in Dharwad.

Tags: gauri lankesh, special investigation team, m.m. kalburgi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

