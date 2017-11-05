Rhino shot in Kaziranga National Park, manhunt on

The authorities recovered a large number of empty cartridges of AK series rifle from the killing spot.

The park authorities who had succeeded in keeping the poachers away said that the rhino was killed in the jungle between Tunikati and Chanak anti-poaching camp on Thursday night.

Guwahati: After nearly seven months, the poachers killed another rhino at the Kaziranga National Park on Friday.

This falls under the park’s Burhapahar range. On hearing gunshots, the forest staff launched an operation but the poachers managed to flee the spot. The miscreants chopped off the animal’s horns.

Informing that poachers used AK-series rifles, the authorities said that three men are suspected to have entered the park from Burapahar range about three days back.

“The poachers took shelter in one of the sand bars which are very inaccessible,” said the Kaziranga national park authorities.

Another drive was launched to further strengthen the security of the national park. Tourists from all over started flocking for new season.