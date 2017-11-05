Modi equates Cong to termites, says must be removed from Himachal Pradesh

Modi also launched a scathing attack on Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh who is facing corruption charges.

New Delhi: Hinting at a fresh crackdown against benami properties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday ridiculed the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh by likening it to “termites” and urging voters in the hill state to wipe out the party by giving an unequivocal mandate to the BJP in the November 9 Assembly elections.

“Himachal ko bimariyon se dur karne ke liye Congress rupi dimak ko Himachal ki jad se nikalkar phekna zaroori hain (Congress needs to be dumped to rid Himachal of its ailments),” Mr Modi said.

Addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister said the Congress’ campaign against demonetisation was driven by its attempts to mislead people and create an atmosphere against him before he can raise a “storm” over benami assets.

He went on to add that if people elect a BJP chief minister in the state, development will increase like it did when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal was the state chief minister.

In the upcoming elections, the BJP has declared Mr Dhumal as it chief ministerial candidate.

Chiding the Congress’ decision to mark the first anniversary of demonetisation as a “black day”, Mr Modi said that it was actually “blackmoney day” for the Opposition party and other vested interests who are unhappy with him for his fight against corruption.

Hinting at a crackdown on “benami” properties, he said that the Congress is worried as illegal assets of its leaders will not be spared.

“The time has come to return to the poor what had been robbed of them... I am going to create a situation that they (Congress leaders) will not be able to reclaim their benami assets,” Mr Modi said.

Mr Modi claimed that the Congress has already conceded defeat and has left the field open for the BJP. “No senior Congress leader has come here to campaign. They have already left the field leaving everything on fate,” he said.

The BJP has made the fight against corruption its poll plank in the state. The Prime Minister said that there is anger amongst the people of Himachal Pradesh and they will give a befitting reply to the Congress for its sins on polling day. The result of the election will be out on December 18.