Indian-origin boy dies in police firing in Kenya; Swaraj says cops regret his death

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj underlined that the Indian High Commission will provide all help and assistance to the family. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi : External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday that the Kenyan Police have regretted an incident in which a Kenyan national of Indian-origin was killed, and underlined that the Indian High Commission will provide all help and assistance to the family.

In a series of tweets, the minister said, "I have received the report from Indian High Commission in Nairobi . The deceased Bunty Shah was a Kenyan national of Indian origin. Kenyan security forces were conducting anti-terror operations on the building across Shah's residence."

Swaraj said, "Bunty thought this was an intrusion by armed burglars and fired in the air. The security forces returned the fire resulting in Bunty's death. Kenyan Police have regretted the incident."

The Indian High Commission will provide all help and assistance to the family, the minister said and offered her condolences to the bereaved family.

Swaraj's response came after she was approached by a netizen on the Twitter seeking her help in the matter.