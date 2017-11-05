The Asian Age | News

Day after joining BJP, Centre grants special VIP security to Mukul Roy

The CRPF has been entrusted with the task of safeguarding the former railway minister under the UPA regime, official sources said.

Roy will have about three to four commandos with him, whenever he is in West Bengal,’ a senior official said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: A 'Y+' category of armed VIP security cover has been accorded by the Centre to Mukul Roy, a day after he joined the BJP after quitting Trinamool Congress.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been entrusted with the task of safeguarding the former railway minister under the UPA regime, official sources said.

"A contingent of armed CRPF commandos will take charge of the new protectee in the next few days. Roy will have about three to four commandos with him, whenever he is in West Bengal," a senior official said.

Read: Once a close confidante of Mamata, Mukul Roy becomes admirer of Modi, joins BJP

He said a threat analysis report, prepared by central intelligence and security agencies, favoured granting of such a cover to Roy.

The CRPF has a special VIP security wing and it secures around 70 dignitaries.

Recently, the higher category of 'Z' cover of CRPF commandos was extended by the Centre to newly appointed special representative on Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma.

Roy, a founder member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was inducted into the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

He had resigned from the Rajya Sabha and quit the TMC earlier this month.

The former TMC ledaer was suspended from the party for six years for indulging in alleged anti-party activities after he announced that he would quit the party.

