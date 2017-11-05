The Asian Age | News

Assam govt to conduct publicity campaign to allay NRC fears

Published : Nov 5, 2017, 6:15 am IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2017, 6:17 am IST

However, the RGI has clarified this classification will not reflect in the NRC.

Guwahati: Bogged down by misinformation campaign on National Register of Citizen (NRC), the Assam government has decided to carry out a massive publicity campaign to ally the fear about the ongoing lisitng of NRC 1951 in the state.

In view of the ongoing campaign by a section of vested interest circle, the registrar-general and census commissioner of India Mr Sailesh and joint secretary in the ministry of home affairs for northeast Mr Satendra Garg held a series of meetings with various stakeholders including students unions and political parties.

Admitting that there is a fear among people that their names might be excluded from the NRC, security sources said, “All the stakeholder were unanimous that NRC must be error free. There were concerns expressed by some on the classification of people as “original inhabitant”.

However, the RGI has clarified this classification will not reflect in the NRC.”

Referring the direction of Gauhati high court which ruled that certificate of Panchayat can’t be a legal document to certify citizenship of an individual, security sources said, “This matter is sub-judice and next hearing of Supreme Court is on November 15, the matter will be discussed in the court.”

Security sources said, “The RGI has assured the stakeholders that the NRC database will not be allowed for any other purpose. There will be a mechanism to appeal and things can be rectified in case of omission. We will take to a massive campaign to clear misgivings on the NRC process.”

Tags: national register of citizen, assam government
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

