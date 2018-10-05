The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 05, 2018 | Last Update : 04:57 AM IST

India, All India

Vladimir Putin in Delhi,S-400 deal to be inked today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 5, 2018, 2:42 am IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2018, 2:42 am IST

India is set to sign a much-talked-about contract to acquire S-400 missiles from Russia worth nearly $6 billion during the visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin to his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Thursday evening, where Mr Modi later hosted a dinner for his distinguished guest. The two will hold summit talks on Friday. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin to his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Thursday evening, where Mr Modi later hosted a dinner for his distinguished guest. The two will hold summit talks on Friday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in New Delhi on Thursday evening and was warmly received by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, following which the Russian President met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hosted a dinner for him. The meeting took place ahead of the detailed talks to be held between the two leaders on the occasion of the India-Russia annual bilateral summit on Friday, when a crucial deal for the acquisition of the S-400 air defence missile system from Russia is expected to be signed. This is likely to be among several agreements to be inked in various fields, including cooperation in space.

“Upon his arrival in India for the #IndiaRussia Annual Bilateral Summit, @KremlinRussia_E Vladimir Putin was warmly received  by EAM @SushmaSwaraj #DruzbaDosti,” the MEA tweeted on Thursday.

PM Modi tweeted: “Welcome to India, President Putin. Looking forward to our deliberations, which will further enhance India-Russia friendship”. The government released images of the two leaders warmly embracing each other. When asked why Mr Modi had not personally received the Russian leader at the airport, government sources said several factors including reciprocity are taken into consideration and that such a decision is the PM’s prerogative.

The Thursday evening meeting of the two leaders follows the hugely successful informal  summit they held at the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi in May this year, which had considerably strengthened relations with India’s time-tested friend.

According to reports, India is set to sign a much-talked-about contract to acquire S-400 missiles from Russia worth nearly $6 billion during the visit. India had earlier decided to go ahead with acquiring these missiles from Russia much to the discomfiture of the United States, whose ties with Moscow are under a severe strain. Caught in a difficult situation, India is hoping to secure a waiver from the US to escape the American sanctions on Russian military exports.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had also visited Russia last month, on September 13-14. It may be recalled that India and the US had last month held their “2+2” dialogue at the foreign and defence ministerial level in New Delhi, when India put across its case firmly to Washington for a waiver on the acquisition of S-400 missiles from Russia.

While the defence and civil nuclear sectors are the mainstay of the decades-long Indo-Russian cooperation, Ms Swaraj visited Russia to attend the meeting of the 23rd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Technical and Economic Cooperation, co-chaired by her and Russian deputy PM Yuri Borisov. IRIGC-TEC is a standing body that meets annually and reviews bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, science and technology, culture and other issues of mutual interest.

With the sharp deterioration of ties between Russia and the West, experts feel New Delhi had earlier this year realised that a perception had crept in that it had grown too close to Washington at the cost of its ties with time-tested friend Russia. Moscow too had considerably softened its stand towards Islamabad, adding to New Delhi’s discomfort.

But with one masterstroke that the Sochi informal summit was, New Delhi had sought to erase any misconception or negative perceptions in Moscow’s mind and put the decades-old friendship firmly back on track. The move had also sent a powerful signal to the West that India will not sacrifice its strategic friendship with Russia at any cost. New Delhi has also made it clear it will continue to acquire weapons systems from Russia despite the American sanctions on Russian military exports.

Tags: vladimir putin, narendra modi, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Tracking indoor air quality can help mitigate home pollution

2

Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Salim to star in Y-Films’ Pyaar Actually

3

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

4

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

5

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Members of the Kapoor family and stars from the film industry were seen arriving for the prayer meet of Krishna Raj Kapoor, who passed away recently,

Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet: Family, celebs remember ‘First Lady of B'wood’

Ahead of the film release, a special screening of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma debut film LoveYatri was organised in Mumbai last night. Salman’s friends Sonakshi Sinha, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, actress Daishy Shah, Kiara Advani, Sangeeta Bijlani and others attended this screening. On the other hand, AndhaDhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte promoted their film in Delhi College. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Iulia watch LoveYatri and Ayushmann-Radhika promote AndhaDhun

Nervous or excited? As the release dates of their films come closer, the teams of ‘Helicopter Eela’ and ‘Loveyatri’ were at promotional events in Mu

Only few more days to go: Ajay-Kajol twin, Aayush-Warina groove for ventures

Unlike Ayushmann Khurrana’s character of a blind man in ‘AndhaDhun’, stars came with extra alert eyes to figure out the suspense in the film at a scr

AndhaDhun: Ayushmann, Radhika welcome stars galore for their ‘blind date’

Legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday and along with members of the Kapoor family, several stars were seen arriving at her residence in Mumbai and at the funeral. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Krishna Raj Kapoor: Bachchans, Aamir, Alia, others bid final goodbye

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham