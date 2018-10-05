The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 05, 2018 | Last Update : 04:57 AM IST

India, All India

Soon Uber customers, drivers won’t see other’s mobile number

PTI
Published : Oct 5, 2018, 4:35 am IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2018, 4:35 am IST

The Uber India head said the company is now looking to expand footprint in India to more cities.

He said long term answer to avoid impact of fluctuating fuel price is to “make shift from oil” to electric vehicle. (Representational Image)
 He said long term answer to avoid impact of fluctuating fuel price is to “make shift from oil” to electric vehicle. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Taxi hailing app Uber will soon launch a new feature wherein its customers and drivers will not be able to see each other's mobile numbers  and they can talk through its application only.

“Two side of call anonymization ... Is when you call driver, the driver does not get your number and when drivers call you don't get drivers number. That's the tech we are investing in ..That will go live in India soon,” Uber India and South Asia President Pradeep Parameswaran told reporters on Thursday.

He said that it has been one of the demands from riders and drivers. This service of Uber is already active in some of the countries including Australia and South Africa.  

The Uber India head said the company is now looking to expand footprint in India to more cities.

“We feel like we are in a place where we know how to make operations work and that gives us confidence to expand. I don't have specific cities to announce at this point but expanding beyond our current footprint,” Parameswaran said.

Uber has presence in 31 cities while its competitor Ola offers services in around 110 cities. Parameswaran said India has emerged as largest “pool” ride market in the world in which people share cab with other passengers and pay less.

He said that number of rides on Uber platform continues to grow and there is large market still left to be captured for the business.

“It (rides) continues to grow. Our purpose is also to provide all modes of transport and we haven't yet started the journey on many of the new modes of transport. If you think about possibility of growth, it is immense,” Parameswaran said.

On queries around impact rising fuel prices in India and the manner in which Uber is managing taxi rates, Parameswaran said that the company has option to increase fares and in markets where price increase reduces trips dramatically the company has enough data to make decision and take corrective action.

He said long term answer to avoid impact of fluctuating fuel price is to “make shift from oil” to electric vehicle.

The company has entered into agreement with automobile company Mahindra & Mahindra to start pilot on electric vehicle for taxi service but is yet to start trials.

He said that India is not just fastest growing market for Uber but also one of largest provider of growth in global corporate portfolio.

When asked about company's action on to curb refusal of service by Uber driver or cancellation of trips, Parameswaran expressed displeasure on such incidence.  

“It is not an ideal experience. That is not the experience we want to have. It is high on my agenda. Love of our riders is not because we are cheap, affordability is important part, but it has to be a seamless experience,” he said.

Tags: uber, mahindra & mahindra, taxi rates, growing market

MOST POPULAR

1

Tracking indoor air quality can help mitigate home pollution

2

Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Salim to star in Y-Films’ Pyaar Actually

3

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

4

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

5

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Members of the Kapoor family and stars from the film industry were seen arriving for the prayer meet of Krishna Raj Kapoor, who passed away recently,

Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet: Family, celebs remember ‘First Lady of B'wood’

Ahead of the film release, a special screening of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma debut film LoveYatri was organised in Mumbai last night. Salman’s friends Sonakshi Sinha, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, actress Daishy Shah, Kiara Advani, Sangeeta Bijlani and others attended this screening. On the other hand, AndhaDhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte promoted their film in Delhi College. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Iulia watch LoveYatri and Ayushmann-Radhika promote AndhaDhun

Nervous or excited? As the release dates of their films come closer, the teams of ‘Helicopter Eela’ and ‘Loveyatri’ were at promotional events in Mu

Only few more days to go: Ajay-Kajol twin, Aayush-Warina groove for ventures

Unlike Ayushmann Khurrana’s character of a blind man in ‘AndhaDhun’, stars came with extra alert eyes to figure out the suspense in the film at a scr

AndhaDhun: Ayushmann, Radhika welcome stars galore for their ‘blind date’

Legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday and along with members of the Kapoor family, several stars were seen arriving at her residence in Mumbai and at the funeral. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Krishna Raj Kapoor: Bachchans, Aamir, Alia, others bid final goodbye

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham